'I’m trying to put a face to the issue': Students educate lawmakers about bills affecting immigrant families

More than 300 students informed state legislators on Wednesday about bills that could affect positive change for children of immigrants lacking permanent legal status.

The discussions at the Arizona State Capitol were all part of Education Day with Aliento, a youth-led organization that seeks to foster community and healing by serving “undocumented, DACA, and mixed immigration status families,” according to the organization’s website.

“Today, I’m hoping to educate and put a voice to the issues. Sometimes, you hear about the policies, the legislators hear about the policies, and just think about the wording. I’m trying to put a face to the issue and make sure that they realize that this is impacting people in Arizona,” said Esveidy Rodriguez Melendez, a junior at Grand Canyon University and an advocate for “Dreamers” like herself, a term coined after the never-passed congressional legislation: the DREAM Act.

Melendez said she wants to make sure that legislators know what issues her community is facing.

“We’re tackling three issues (today): driver’s licenses for all, occupational/professional licenses for all, and then student financial aid,” Alexis Torres-Castro, an Aliento fellow and junior at Arizona State University, told The Arizona Republic.

Luis Reyes, also a fellow with the organization, expanded on why these policies are important to the Aliento community. The first, the push for universal access to a driver’s license, emphasizes “stepping away from asking for Social Security Numbers and more so asking for Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, the ITIN,” Reyes said. “That way, more people have access to being able to drive without fear again, and a lot of that (fear) stemmed from S.B. 1070."

The Senate bill, also known as the Support Our Law Enforcement and Safe Neighborhoods Act of 2010, was mostly struck down by the Supreme Court, and there were nationwide protests that claimed the bill would racially profile people suspected of immigrating illegally to the U.S. The law is still in effect, but the Supreme Court added language that aims to prevent racial profiling.

Zabdi Hernandez, Aliento’s current Community Outreach Intern and recent graduate of Grand Canyon University, believes that this driver’s license policy is critical for creating safer roads in Arizona. “I think if that bill were to pass, it will help out with having less people do hit and runs, because you know, you’re scared of getting either your car taken away, [or] given a ticket and going to court.”

Access to occupational licenses was also at the forefront of Aliento’s cause. “We’ll use the ITIN number, but focusing more so on undocumented students that are going to college, that actually want to pursue a career in what they’re studying,” Reyes said.

Hernandez has personal experience with this obstacle.

After the passing of Prop 308 in November 2022, which allowed undocumented students to pay in-state tuition, Hernandez could afford college. However, even without the hefty out-of-state tuition price tag, the challenge of finding an area of study that she could actively practice in Arizona presented a new challenge.

Hernandez went to university wanting to be a nurse, but the state’s regulations prevented her from accessing an occupational license.

“I am undocumented, and I was brought here when I was six years old, and since then, I’ve been here,” Hernandez told The Republic.

She switched her major to computer science but faced the same hindrance. She was able to graduate in December 2023 with a major in business administration.

Aliento was also talking with legislators about allowing undocumented immigrants to receive financial aid from the state. “We'd be targeting the Arizona Promise Program being able to encompass them so that they can receive some of that funding as well,” Reyes said.

The Arizona Promise Program provides low-income students with comprehensive financial aid to Arizona’s public universities, according to the Arizona Board of Regents.

