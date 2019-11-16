‘I’m a weird one’: Tulsi Gabbard draws unusual mix of fans on the road

Tulsi Gabbard arrived late for her own campaign event at the Salt Hill Pub in Lebanon, New Hampshire. It meant she had to weave her way through the crowd of 200 people – her biggest audience yet in the state.

It gave Gabbard an opportunity to see the eclectic mix of supporters her curious 2020 presidential campaign has managed to assemble: a mostly male grab-bag of veterans, anti-war activists, ex-Bernie Sanders supporters, ex-Jill Stein votersand at least one Donald Trump fan.

There was a bearded man wearing a multicolored wool hat, who was carrying a big stick that he kept banging on the floor. An ex-navy seaman was there, bantering with Gabbard about her service in the army.

A longtime Sanders-supporting carpenter pushed his way to the front as Gabbard passed, and declared that on shaking the candidate’s hand he had sensed “a real force of being”. At the back of the crowd an old man waved a sign that said: “Free Julian Assange. Stop the torture.”

It was an interesting time to attend a Gabbard event. The 39-year-old congresswoman, currently in her third term in the House, is coming off the back of a mild political storm after she was linked with being a Russian plant in the Democratic race, and many of her supporters were convinced of a Democratic-party-cum-mainstream-media conspiracy to depress her chances.

“Aloha!” Gabbard began – she is from Hawaii, something she mentions a lot – while her staff handed out campaign leaflets which had a picture of Gabbard and the words “A soldier’s heart”. (Gabbard is a major in the national guard and has served tours of Kuwait and Iraq. She mentions that a lot, too.)

Wearing her customary white blazer and standing on a wooden bench, Gabbard spoke slowly and deliberately. Gabbard believes that the US has spent too much money meddling in other country’s affairs, and is a fervent anti-interventionist. Her belief in scaling back the military shapes her politics and is the basis of her campaign pitch.

Her pitch was well-received.

Tulsi Gabbard supporters hold campaign signs in Columbia, South Carolina, on 27 October. Photograph: Logan Cyrus/Bloomberg via Getty Images More

“I like the fact that she is active in the military, but also not a warmonger,” said Emily Cummings, who lives in Vermont, across the New Hampshire border.

Cummings, 31, is a big Sanders supporter, but if Gabbard is still in the race by the time the primary comes round – Vermont votes in March, three weeks after New Hampshire’s 11 February primary vote for the Democratic party’s White House nominee, she might plump for the congresswoman.

“The fact that she wants to reallocate money from the military back to our country, which is really, really important to me – we spend a ridiculous amount of money on weapons – that is one of the biggest reasons I support her, is taking money away from that machine,” Cummings said.

Gabbard says that the money saved by changing the US military’s role could be used to fund better healthcare (Gabbard believes in universal healthcare, but stops short of banning private healthcare, like some of her rivals), and tackling the climate crisis (Gabbard was an early supporter of the Green New Deal championed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives, but has since backed away from it).

That appealed to Kevin Dunwoody – the man who had felt a distinct surge of energy when he clasped Gabbard’s hand.

“We need a change in a big way. But I don’t know whether she can get the stars aligned enough to make it happen,” Dunwoody said. He supported Sanders in the Democratic primary, but voted for the Green party candidate, Jill Stein, in 2016.

“I couldn’t bring myself to vote for Hillary [Clinton],” Dunwoody said. This time he will vote for Gabbard.

“She’s one of the few that makes sense. But there’s no media coverage. She got some press coverage when Hillary said she was a spy, but the game is so fixed.”