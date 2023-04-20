‘I’m worried’: Family of shooting victims hopes suspect is captured soon

We’re learning more about a man wanted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder in Gaston County.

One of the alleged victims is 6-year old Kinsley White, who was hit in the face with bullet fragments. Her father, William White, remains hospitalized after being shot outside his home.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with a man who lived in the same home as the suspect. He’s hoping Robert Singletary turns himself in to authorities.

People who live in that neighborhood said they’re being very cautious, and some have even armed themselves.

Alex Staniszewski was cleaning up his home Thursday after police surrounded it while searching the residence for Singletary. Staniszewski said Singletary’s girlfriend was renting a room at the home.

“It’s an absolute travesty that what should have just been a mild conversation with a child about anything turned into someone getting shot,” Staniszewski said. “I can’t imagine any kind of conversation turning into a firearm being used.”

Neighbors said Singletary became angry after a basketball rolled into the yard from children playing in the street.

Carolyn Hilderbrand said her son-in-law, William White, was grilling out at the time and ran to protect his daughter. She said now, the children aren’t staying at the home and her husband is keeping a firearm nearby.

“I’m worried because I don’t know when he’s going to come back,” Hilderbrand said. “Keep your eyes open and everything. Don’t approach him for nothing.”

Gaston County police are trying to find Singletary, and they’re offering a $1,000 reward through Crime Stoppers.

Staniszewski hopes it ends peacefully with Singletary’s arrest.

“Honestly Robert, turn yourself in. It’s either going to be they find you and it ends negatively -- turn yourself in peacefully, man,” Staniszewski said.

Police said they are getting assistance from federal marshals.