M1 partially closed after vehicle fire

The M1 was partially closed after a vehicle caught fire.

National Highways said at about 06:15 GMT that three out of four southbound lanes, between junctions 14 and 15 for Milton Keynes, had been shut.

Lanes two and three have since reopened but motorists have been warned to expect long delays.

National Highways said in a post on X that Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was at the scene.

