M25 and Dartford Crossing affected by more protesters on gantries

Essex Police said it was "working as quickly as we can to keep you moving"

The Dartford tunnel has been partly closed after activists staged protests at multiple locations on the M25 around London.

Essex Police said someone climbed a gantry over the road at junction 31 on the northbound carriageway at Thurrock at about 07:00 GMT.

It said it was working to remove the protester and its team was at the scene.

Both northbound tunnels were closed earlier, but one has since reopened.

Police officers remained at the scene at the northern end of the Dartford Crossing, Essex Police said

Earlier, police said the protest would cause "major disruption" to motorists using the M25 to cross from Kent into Essex.

We are currently on scene at the north-bound track of the M25 at the Dartford River Crossing where a protester has climbed on to the gantry at junction 31. Dartford tunnel and two lanes are closed. We are working as quickly as we can to keep you moving. pic.twitter.com/SAD8gCAtkS — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) November 8, 2022

"Due to the dangerous position in which the protester has placed themselves it is likely to be necessary to close the remaining two lanes of the London-bound track of the M25", it said.

Just Stop Oil activists said about 15 of its supporters were on gantries at "multiple locations".

🛣 BREAKING: M25 BLOCKED FOR SECOND DAY 🛣



🚗 Approx 15 supporters of Just Stop Oil have climbed onto the overhead gantries of the #M25 at multiple locations — causing police to stop traffic — demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas consents licences.#COP27 pic.twitter.com/6pa4XPt5DK — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 8, 2022

Hertfordshire Police said it had responded to reports of "protest activity" at junction 20 (Kings Langley), junctions 21a (Bricket Wood) and junction 22 (London Colney) of the M25.

Story continues

It had closed some lanes for officers to assess the situation, it added.

It asked drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Surrey Police said its officers were dealing with protesters who have climbed on to motorway gantries between junctions eight and nine (Reigate), and junctions 12 and13 (Staines).

"Traffic is currently stopped in both directions at these junctions," the force said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk