M25 Dartford Crossing closed for second day as protest continues

The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge remains closed for a second day as a protest continues.

Police received reports of members of the group Just Stop Oil scaling the bridge's masts at the Dartford Crossing at 03:50 BST on Monday.

Highways England said delays were building and there was about 1.5 miles (2.4km) of slow moving traffic.

Just Stop Oil said the action was in protest against new government oil and gas licences.

Essex Police said it was working to resolve the situation as two people were still "at height".

A police presence remains at the QEII bridge

The 1.7mile (2.8km) bridge takes traffic southbound on the A282, which connects the M25 London Orbital Motorway from Essex to Kent. The Dartford Tunnel usually carries traffic northbound.

All southbound traffic was being diverted through the East Bore of the Dartford Tunnel, National Highways said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk