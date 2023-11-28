M27 Cadnam: Man dies in two-vehicle crash

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on the M27 in Hampshire.

The crash, involving a grey Citroen C4 and a black Audi Q5, occurred on the eastbound carriageway, near Cadnam, shortly before 17:15 GMT on Sunday.

Police said the driver of the Audi, a man in his 60s, died at the scene. A young woman, who was driving the Citroen, suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The motorway was closed between Junction 1 at Cadnam and Junction 2, for Southampton, on Sunday evening - reopening shortly before 05:00 GMT on Monday.

