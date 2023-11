Police have closed a section of the M4 in Swansea following a "serious collision".

The road is closed in both directions between junction 45 Ynysforgan and junction 46 Llangyfelach.

South Wales Police said it expected the road to be closed for some time on Sunday.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible," it said.

"Delays are expected in the area."