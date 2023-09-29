M53 bus crash latest - Schoolgirl who died in school coach crash named as 15-year-old Jessica Baker

A 15-year-old schoolgirl killed when a school bus flipped over and crashed into a reservation on the M53 has been identified as Jessica Baker, police say.

She and the driver of the coach were both killed in the crash just after 8am. A boy aged 14 suffered life-changing injuries, police said.

The accident left 11 children needing treatment, including two who were seriously injured.

The two pupils with serious injuries were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, while others were taken to surrounding hospitals for minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.

Alder Hey and North West Ambulance Service declared major incidents, although Alder Hey later de-escalated.

Witnesses said children escaped from the back window and were standing on the hard shoulder after the bus overturned and hit a reservation.

It’s thought the bus was going to a girls’ grammar school and a boys’ grammar school in West Kirby, Merseyside.

Some 50 children were taken to a casualty centre in Wallasey. Of those, 39 were discharged while the rest were taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash happened just after junction 5, heading towards Liverpool. The motorway was closed between Junction 5 Hooton and Junction 4 Clatterbridge.

Teenage girl who died identified

21:13 , Jane Dalton

The teenage girl who died after the school coach crashed has been identified as Jessica Baker, 15, Merseyside Police say.

The family issued a photograph of her as the force said they requested privacy.

A police statement said: “Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today.

“Jessica’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time and any updates from them will be issued via Merseyside Police news office as appropriate.”

It’s a heartbreaking day, says council leader

20:00 , Jane Dalton

The leader of Wirral Council has joined the emergency services in sending his condolences to the families of the girl and driver who were killed.

Cllr Paul Stuart said: “This is a heartbreaking day and my deepest condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy.

“Schools are very close-knit communities, and I know this will be devastating for all those affected.

“The council has been providing support and assistance to the schools and families since we were made aware of the incident this morning. We will continue to do whatever we can to help.”

Boy of 14 suffered life-changing injuries

19:14 , Jane Dalton

A 14-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries in the fatal school bus collision, police say.

Merseyside Police said a total of 58 people were involved in the incident, including a 14-year-old girl and the bus driver who were both killed.

They said four people were taken to hospital – two to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and two to Arrowe Park Hospital – including the 14-year-old boy.

The remaining 52 were taken to the emergency services training centre, where 39 were discharged with no further treatment and 13 were treated for minor injuries and then released.

Junctions three to five of the M53 will remain closed in both directions for “a considerable time” while inquiries continue, the force said.

‘Unimaginably sad news,' says Starmer

18:46 , Jane Dalton

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote on social media: “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the tragic accident on the Wirral this morning. Unimaginably sad news.”

Minute’s silence before matches

18:09 , Jane Dalton

Wirral Grammar Boys’ School - some of whose pupils were on the coach that crashed - says a minute’s silence will be held before all tomorrow’s matches.

In light of the tragic news following today's accident on the M53 a minute's silence will be observed before all of tomorrow's matches.



Sheer luck my daughter wasn’t on the bus, says mother

17:42 , Jane Dalton

The mother of a pupil in the same year as the 14-year-old who died said: “It is sheer luck she that she wasn’t on that bus - she could so easily have been.”

She would give her daughter “one hell of a hug” when she got home, Corrin Hickerton wrote on Facebook.

“My heart goes out to the child’s family and the family of the bus driver,” she added.

She said it had never crossed her mind her daughter would not come home after school, as she urged other parents to also give their children an extra hug.

Striking NHS workers return to jobs to help injured

17:19 , Jane Dalton

Striking NHS workers left picket lines to be available to help the injured, a union says.

Unison North West said many clinical support workers went back to their jobs.

“Due to a serious traffic incident in the area, many CSWs on the Wirral picket have immediately returned to work to help. We dispersed our picket and members are returning home to be on-call to help,” the union posted on social media.

Due to a serious traffic incident in the area, many CSWs on the Wirral picket have immediately returned to work to help.



We dispersed our picket and members are returning home to be on-call to help.



Two children in serious condition in hospital

16:52 , Jane Dalton

Two patients remain in a serious condition at Alder Hey Hospital, emergency services say.

Eight other children were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital and Arrowe Park Hospital following a clinical assessment at an emergency service training centre in Wallasey.

Where the accident happened

16:42 , Jane Dalton

No other vehicle involved in crash

16:22 , Jane Dalton

No other vehicle was understood to be involved in the crash, according to the PA news agency.

Earlier, it was reported the school bus, which belonged to Carvers Coaches based in Ellesmere Port, had hit a car.

Diversions are in place as the M53 remains closed in both directions between junctions four and five.

National Highways North West said: “North West Motorway Police Group will be carrying out complex investigation work. Once complete, recovery of the coach and collision clear-up work can begin.

“The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the afternoon.”

Police guard motorway bridge

16:06 , Jane Dalton

Police were guarding a bridge over the M53:

Police boss visibly emotional as he confirms deaths

15:59 , Jane Dalton

Watch:

Police chief’s voice breaks as he confirms schoolgirl and driver dead in M53 crash

Council ‘supporting families involved'

15:38 , Jane Dalton

Wirral council says it is working closely with schools affected by a fatal crash between a schoolbus and a car on the M53.

Simone White, director for children, families, and education at Wirral Council, said: “Council staff are working closely with the schools, and have been doing so since they were informed of the incident this morning.

“I’m sure everybody will understand that for the moment, our focus - and the focus of the schools - is in supporting the pupils, families, and wider school community who will have all been affected by this incident.

“As a council, we will continue to work with other local areas and all those who are affected as we wish to provide support and assistance as needed to the families who have been involved in this.”

Eleven children taken to hospital

15:29 , Jane Dalton

Joanne Clague, area director for North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside, said 50 children were taken to a casualty clearing centre at the emergency service training centre in Wallasey but that 39 children had been discharged.

The remaining children were taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Assessments have taken place by our clinicians at the emergency service centre and patients there are being discharged, as I say, into the care of their parents and a small number taken to hospital for further treatment,” she said.

“I would like to thank our emergency services colleagues for their support in ensuring that the scene was safe so we were able to identify the most seriously injured while safeguarding all those involved in this incident.

“Again, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of those affected.”

Ambulance crews and top clinicians rushed to scene

15:25 , Jane Dalton

Ambulances, top clinicians, an emergency doctor and hazardous area response teams were all sent to the crash.

Joanne Clague, area director for North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside, said a major incident was declared.

She told journalists: “This was due to the potential number of casualties involved.

“As a result, we sent a substantial number of ambulances, senior clinicians and our hazardous area response teams. A critical care doctor was also dispatched to the scene.

“Tragically, we can confirm that there were two fatalities as a result of this crash.

“A further two patients were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

“In addition, we have taken a number of patients to surrounding hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.”

School buses were travelling in convoy

15:17 , Jane Dalton

Schoolchildren were on buses travelling in convoy with the school coach that crashed.

Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson said: “50 other children were taken to an emergency training centre where they were medically assessed and eight of those children have been taken to the Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park hospitals.

“Our thoughts and condolences are very much with their family and friends at this tragic time.

“Family liaison officers are providing specialist support to both families and we are working with the schools, Wirral Council and Cheshire West Council to ensure the necessary trauma support is in place for the children on the bus.

“We also know that other children from both schools were on buses travelling in convoy with the bus involved and they witnessed the incident and they too will be provided with specialist trauma support.”

Fire crews helped children off crashed bus

15:12 , Jane Dalton

Firefighters helped passengers get off the bus after it overturned.

Mark Thomas, area manager of Merseyside Fire and Rescue service, told reporters: “Firefighters worked with emergency services colleagues at scene to stabilise the vehicle. We ensured the scene was safe, and we assisted casualties exiting the bus.

“Working jointly with our police and ambulance colleagues, shortly after we were able to assist the casualties onto a second coach to receive care away from the scene.

“Our operations are currently scaling down, and currently we stay at the scene, in attendance, to preserve the scene with Merseyside Police whilst an investigation is conducted.

“The thoughts of everyone at Merseyside Police Fire and Rescue Service are with the friends, the colleagues, and the families of all of those involved in this terrible incident.”

M53 to remain closed for several hours

15:10 , Jane Dalton

Police say the M53 is expected to be closed for several more hours whilst investigations are carried out.

“We would like to thank motorists for their patience while the investigation is ongoing,” said Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson, of Merseyside Police.

11 children in hospital

14:55 , Alex Ross

Chf Supt Robson continued: “Two children were taken from the scene to Alder Hey Hospital. Fifty other children were taken to an emergency training centre where they were medically assessed and eight of those children have been taken to the Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park hospitals. Our thoughts and condolences are very much with their family and friends at this present time.

“Family liason officers are providing specialist support to both families and we are working with the schools, Wirral Council and Cheshire West Council to ensure the necessary trauma support is in place for the children on the bus

“We also know that other children from both schools were on buses travelling in convoy with the bus involved in the incident and they witnessed the incident and they too will be provided with specialist trauma support.”

Tragic news just given in a statement at the media briefing

14:46 , Alex Ross

Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson, head of local policing for Wirral, tells the media conference: “Emergency services were called to reports of an overturned bus on the M53 at just after 8am this morning. We can confirm that the bus was a school bus taking pupils to West Kirby and Calday grammar schools on the Wirral.

“We understand there were 54 people, including the driver on the bus, and sadly I can confirm that the driver and a 14-year-old school girl have died.”

Girl of 14 and driver killed

14:36 , Jane Dalton

The driver and a 14-year-old girl were killed in the crash, police say.

Children who saw the crash will be given specialist trauma support, they said.

Hospital statement

14:24 , Rich Booth

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital said it has now “de-escalated” from a major incident following the crash on the M53.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the hospital said: “We’ve now de-escalated from a major incident, however our A&E remains extremely busy. Please only attend in cases of emergency.”

The hospital said anyone with an appointment on Friday should attend as normal.

Local MP reacts

14:23 , Rich Booth

Labour MP Dame Angela Eagle, who represents Wallasey, said her thoughts were with those impacted.

“I’m sure over the coming days we will find out what actually has happened with this crash and we will find out more information.

“My thoughts are with all of those who have pupils at both schools and their families and also with the emergency services who have been having to respond to this incident as it has unfolded today,” she told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.

Press conference called

13:44 , Alex Ross

A briefing will be given to the media by Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson, head of local policing for Wirral, on this morning’s crash at 2.30pm.

He will be joined by Joanne Clague, area director for North West Ambulance Service Cheshire and Merseyside, and Mark Thomas, area manager of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, at Birkenhead Town Hall.

We’ll be covering what is said and sharing footage from briefing

Schools issue statements

13:35 , Alex Ross

We’ve now had statements from both schools for the children involved in the bus crash on the M53.

The coach was carrying children from Calday Grange Grammar School in West Kirby and West Kirby Grammar School. Local councillor for Upton By Chester, Sherin Akhtar, said it was travelling to the two schools.

Calday Grange Grammar School wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today.

“We’re actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families. Support is available. If you need to talk or seek guidance, please reach out to our teaching and pastoral teams.”

West Kirby Grammar said: “We are in communication with the bus provider and emergency services who have advised that they will keep us updated. We would appreciate your help in keeping our telephone lines clear so that this communication can continue.”

‘They have my full support'

13:22 , Alex Ross

More reaction has come in from MPs in the Merseyside region to this morning’s horror crash - as one woman is treated in hospital for serious injuries and 50 others are being assessed.

Angela Eagle, Labour MP for Wallasey, said: “I am aware that a serious road traffic incident occurred this morning on the M53 involving a local school bus.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved in the incident, their family members and the wider school community.

“They are also with the emergency services from Arrowe Park and local police that are presently responding to the situation. They have my full support, and I hope that all those involved are able to receive the medical attention they need urgently.”

Earlier, Margaret Greenwood, MP for Wirral West, had said: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident on the M53.”

Pictures of the crash site

13:14 , Alex Ross

These aerial images show police and fire crews at the scene of the school bus crash on the M53 in Merseyside this morning.

The coach can be seen completely on its side with debris scattered around it. There appears to also be broken glass from the vehicle on the road.

Merseyside Police were called to reports that the coach had hit a reservation on the motorway near junction 5 shortly after 8am.

Wirral hospital declares ‘major incident'

12:10 , Alexander Butler

Wirral University Teaching Hospital has declared a “major incident” following the grammar school bus crash on the M53.

A spokesperson said: “We have clear plans in place to deal with these types of emergency situations and our services are ready to receive any casualties. The Trust has declared a Major Incident and the Major Incident Team has been stood up to manage the situation.”

Dr Nikki Stevenson, Medical Director at Wirral University Teaching Hospital, added: “Our thoughts are with those affected by this event and we are ready to provide treatment and support to any casualties and relatives arriving at Arrowe Park Hospital.

“Our staff are professionally trained and prepared for such events, and we have established a Major Incident Team to coordinate and manage the emergency response.”

M53 closure expected to remain in place for most of the day

12:05 , Alexander Butler

The closure of the M53 between junctions 5 and 4 is expected to remain in place for “considerable” time today.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, National Highways England said: “The M53 remains closed in both directions between J5 Hooton and J4 Bebington following a serious incident.

“The closure is expected to remain in place for a considerable time today.”

The #M53 remains closed in both directions between J5 #Hooton and J4 #Bebington following a serious incident.



The closure is expected to remain in place for a considerable time today.



Wirral West MP says her ‘thoughts’ are with those affected by crash

12:00 , Alexander Butler

Margaret Greenwood MP for Wirral West said her “thoughts” are with everyone affected by the grammar school coach crash.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident on the M53. I know the emergency services will be working hard to support people.”

Pictured: M53 crash

11:50 , Alexander Butler

Pictured: Overturned school bus

11:40 , Alexander Butler

Children’s hospital ‘extremely busy’ following M53 crash

11:30 , Alexander Butler

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital has said it is “extremely busy” and has called a “major incident” following the M53 crash.

The hospital in West Derby, Liverpool, said it would only “ask parents to only bring their children to the Department if it is urgent.”

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, it said: Following an incident on the M53, we have called a major incident. Our Emergency Department is currently extremely busy and we would also ask parents to only bring their children to the Department if it is urgent.”

Witness: ‘Pupils on the floor'

11:19 , Alexander Butler

A witness said there were ‘pupils on the floor’ after the school bus overturned.

Speaking to The Guardian, the witness said: “There were clearly casualties outside the coach. There were pupils on the floor”.

Woman rushed to hospital with ‘major’ trauma injury

10:58 , Alexander Butler

A woman has been rushed to hospital with “major trauma-related injuries”, according to emergency services.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, North West Ambulance Service said: “So far, one female patient has been taken to the hosptial with major trauma-related injuries.

“There are also nearly 50 other patients being assessed at the scene.”

West Kirby Grammar School ‘aware’ of incident

10:55 , Alexander Butler

West Kirby Grammar School has said it is “aware” of an incident involving one of its school buses

Writing on Facebook, it said: “We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today.”

Councillor claims coach was travelling to two schools

10:48 , Alexander Butler

Councillor for Cheshire West and Chester Sherin Akhtar said: “I can confirm that there has been an accident on the M53 this morning going towards the Wirral.

“It involves a Carvers coach ( W3) travelling to Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar school for girls.”

Family run coach company ‘aware’ of accident

10:41 , Alexander Butler

Family-ran business Carvers Coaches said it was “aware” one of its coaches was involved in a “major incident” on the M53 this morning.

Birkenhead MP speaks of ‘terrible’ incident

10:35 , Alexander Butler

The Labour MP for Birkenhead Mick Whitley has said his ‘thoughts’ are with everyone affected by the crash.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “My thoughts are with everyone who’s been affected by the terrible incident on the M53.”

My thoughts are with everyone who's been affected by the terrible incident on the M53. Please keep clear of the area and allow the emergency services to do their work.



School bus hit ‘reservation'

10:22 , Alexander Butler

The school bus carrying children “struck” a reservation, according to police.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that emergency services are on the M53 in Hooton following a collision involving a bus on the motorway.

“Just after 8am we received a report that a bus had struck a reservation on Junction 5 of the M53.”

‘Number of casualties’ reported

10:11 , Alexander Butler

Emergency services found a “number of casualties” at the crash site, according to the fire service.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service told The Independent: “Crews were alerted at 8.05am and on scene at 8.16am. Crews arrived at the scene to find an overturned bus with a number of casualties.”

School confirms coach was a school bus

09:50 , Alexander Butler

A grammar school has confirmed to The Independent the overturned coach was a school bus carrying its students.

Calday Grange Grammar School wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that it was “aware” of a situation involving one of its school buses on a motorway this morning.

It confirmed to The Independent the incident it was referring to was the one on the M53 reported at around 8am today.

A situation involving one of our school buses on the highway earlier today has come to our attention.



Witness claims children ‘escaped’ from back window

09:50 , Alexander Butler

A witness has claimed he saw schoolchildren “escaping from the back window” of the coach.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Crash on the M53 towards Liverpool after J5. Coach on the side with school kids escaping from the back window.”

Pictured: Section of M53 closed

09:45 , Alexander Butler

Motorway section closed after coach crash

09:28 , Sam Rkaina

A section of the M53 motorway has been closed after a coach overturned during morning rush hour.

The crash occurred just after junction 5 on the M53 towards Liverpool. The motorway is currently closed between Junction 5 Hooton and Junction 4 Clatterbridge following the serious incident.

Dramatic pictures from the scene show a coach on its side. Around 10 police vehicles, four fire engines and five ambulances are in attendance, according to reports, and North West Air Ambulance Services has also been sent to the scene.

It is not known if anyone has been injured as yet. Drivers are advised to avoid the area while the disruption continues.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: The M53 is closed northbound between J5 Hooton and J4 Clatterbridge and is likely to remain closed for some time. Please avoid the area and follow any diversions signposted.”