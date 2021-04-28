Ma'Khia Bryant's family calls for federal probe into Columbus police shooting, foster system

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Ruiz
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The family of Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old Black Ohio girl shot to death by police after lunging at two women with a knife last week, is calling for a federal investigation into both her shooting and her placement in the foster care system.

Family attorney Michelle Martin made the demands at a news conference alongside Ma’Khia’s biological parents, siblings and other relatives Tuesday.

She said the girl’s life had been "cut short by many of our failing systems," including the Columbus Division of Police and Ohio’s child services agencies.

"We are going to investigate every agency that had the time and the opportunity to prevent Ma’Khia’s death," she said.

MA'KHIA BRYANT SHOOTING IN OHIO: WHAT TRIGGERED 911 CALL

The call for a federal probe comes a day after Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther asked the Justice Department to conduct its own review of Columbus police and recommend potential reform measures.

It’s unclear why Ma'Khia was in foster care, and Martin declined to elaborate. But the girl’s father, Myron Hammonds, was at the scene of the shooting when it happened outside her foster home.

"To know Ma’Khia is to know life," he told reporters. "She was with me for 16 years and she was my peacemaker."

Video of Ma’Khia’s death has circulated widely since it happened on April 20, shortly before a jury announced a guilty verdict against ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd during an arrest attempt.

It shows Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon arriving at the scene and encountering Bryant swinging a knife and bowling over one woman, identified later as Shai-Onta Lana Craig-Watkins, 20, before lunging with the weapon toward Tionna Bonner, 22, pinning her against a car.

Reardon, a White officer, rolled up to the chaotic scene and asked "What’s going on?" just before the teen began swinging.

"Get down!" he shouted multiple times before firing four shots. She fell to the ground, and other responding officers can be seen attempting first aid.

Use of force experts have said Reardon responded appropriately and may have saved the women’s lives, but critics are arguing that he should have used less-than-lethal force to stop the knife attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The officer responded too aggressively, to say it mildly," Martin, the family attorney, argued during her news conference. "You will continue to hear our voices. We cannot let this stand."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden team advances COVID-19 workplace mask rules after Democrats demand explanation

    The standards would set enforceable, temporary rules across the country for employees on wearing masks at work.

  • U.S. arrests alleged 'Bitcoin Fog' money launderer

    U.S. officials on Tuesday arrested Roman Sterlingov, the alleged principal operator of cryptocurrency money laundering website Bitcoin Fog, according to a federal court filing. Sterlingov, a citizen of Russia and Sweden, was detained in Los Angeles on money-laundering related charges. Bitcoin Fog, launched in 2011, is one of the original Bitcoin "tumbler" or "mixer" services designed to help users anonymize cryptocurrencies payments, especially on so-called darknet online markets that trafficked in drugs and other illegal products, according to a legal statement accompanying the criminal complaint by Internal Revenue Service special agent Devon Beckett.

  • ‘Wandering officers’: Group seeks removal of cop fired from one PD, hired by another

    Activists are calling for the officer and the police chief who hired him to be removed.

  • 'Police killed my brother': California police release footage showing officers kneeling on man for 5 minutes before he died

    The Alameda Police Department released body camera footage showing officers kneeling on Mario Gonzalez for more than five minutes before he lost consciousness and later died, a death his family says mirrors what happened to George Floyd.

  • No charges against R&B artist Trey Songz over NFL scuffle

    R&B artist Trey Songz will not face charges in an alleged altercation with police officers at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office, said there is “insufficient evidence" to bring charges and that police were notified of the decision late last week.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s apartment searched as part of Ukraine investigation

    Giuliani’s lawyer condemns ‘legal thuggery’ after investigators reportedly seize electronic devices from Manhattan residenceUS politics – live updates The scene outside Giuliani’s apartment in Manhattan on Wednesday. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA Federal investigators have executed a search warrant at a New York office and private apartment belonging to Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of the city and personal lawyer to Donald Trump. Federal authorities have been examining whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, who at the same time were helping him search for dirt on Trump’s political rivals. Investigators had seized some of Giuliani’s electronic devices from the Upper East Side residence, and from his law office on Park Avenue, early on Wednesday, the New York Times reported. Giuliani’s own lawyer, Robert Costello, condemned the raids as “legal thuggery,” claiming his client had cooperated with prosecutors and offered to answer questions not involving his “privileged” communications with Trump. “What they did today was legal thuggery. Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States,” he told the Wall Street Journal. Giuliani posted, then deleted, a tweet saying he would be giving a live statement about the raids during his afternoon radio show on WABC radio. When the show started at 3pm, Giuliani was missing and a guest host, Dominic Carter, was presenting. Giuliani was considered a heroic figure in New York politics for his role as a top mafia prosecutor and then as mayor during the 9/11 terror attacks. But his reputation nosedived during the Trump era as he became embroiled in numerous scandals involving the administration and his role as one of Trump’s most fervent cheerleaders and attack dogs. In the infamous “quid pro quo” episode, officials in Ukraine were alleged to be simultaneously attempting to “dig up dirt” on Trump’s political rivals, including Joe Biden, who was shortly to become the Democratic party’s presidential nominee. Biden’s son, Hunter, had business dealings in Ukraine when his father was Barack Obama’s vice-president earlier in the decade, including a seat on the board of Burisma, one of the country’s largest energy companies. The Foreign Agents Registration Act (Fara) makes it a federal crime to try to influence or lobby the US government at the request of a foreign official without informing the justice department. Giuliani was back at the heart of the news cycle after the 2020 presidential election last November. He was a leading proponent of “the big lie”, Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen from him by “widespread fraud” in the voting process. Giuliani became something of a laughing stock when he represented Trump in numerous failed legal challenges to the election result and made inept appearances in court and at press conferences. But the anti-democratic campaign ultimately led to the 6 January insurrection by Trump supporters at the US Capitol, during which five people lost their lives. According to the New York Times, the US attorney’s office in Manhattan and the FBI have been seeking a search warrant for Giuliani’s phones for months, which officials in Trump’s justice department continually sought to block. Following Trump’s departure from office in January, and confirmation in March by the US Senate of Biden’s pick Merrick Garland as attorney general, the justice department dropped its opposition. The Times noted that while the warrant is not an explicit accusation of wrongdoing against Giuliani, it showed the investigation was entering “an aggressive new phase”. The newspaper contacted the FBI and US attorney’s office, both of which, it said, declined to comment. In a tweet on Wednesday, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney who was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress, and who has since become a Trump critic, said simply: “Here we go folks!!!” The New York Times further reported that the FBI also served a search warrant Wednesday on the Washington DC home of attorney Victoria Toensing, an associate of Giuliani and reported contact of Ukraine officials who were looking into the Bidens. Toensing, the newspaper said, has previously represented Dimitry Fitash, a Ukrainian energy billionaire with alleged mob contacts who is under indictment in the US for bribery. The Wall Street Journal said Costello told its reporters that authorities arrived at Giuliani’s apartment at 6am and seized his devices. He said the search warrant described the investigation as a probe into a possible violation of foreign lobbying rules and “sought communications between Mr Giuliani and individuals including John Solomon, a columnist who was corresponding with Mr Giuliani about his effort to push for investigations of Joe Biden in Ukraine”. Solomon, a conservative political operative and Giuliani ally, has been accused of using his columns in the Hill to help spread disinformation about the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine, his writing earning praise from Trump and his acolytes, who called them worthy of a Pulitzer. The Hill, meanwhile, decided in 2018 to classify Solomon’s future contributions as “opinion.” Costello added that in recent years he had offered to answer investigators’ questions as long as they agreed to say what area they were looking at ahead of time. He said they declined the offer. “It’s like I’m talking to a wall,” Costello said. Prosecutors began looking into Giuliani after building an unrelated case against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet-born American citizens alleged to have aided his efforts in Ukraine and later charged with crimes including conspiracy and campaign finance violations. The Times said the investigators were looking into Giuliani’s push to remove the then US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump considered disloyal and obstructive, and whom he removed in May 2019. The Ukraine scandal, and Trump’s dark prediction during his notorious July 2019 call with the country’s prime minister Volodymyr Zelensky that Yovanovitch was “going to go through some things,” was the subject of Trump’s first impeachment trial.

  • Maple Leafs' Joe Thornton lists gorgeous San Jose luxury home for $9,500,000

    The five bedroom, six bathroom home comes with a stunning backyard view.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for claims Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool

    Greene blasted for being ‘an insane, bitter meathead that is full-blown Q and seditious’

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • Donald Trump’s portrait replaces Barack Obama’s at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

    Museum director Kim Sajet says there’s no moral test to be in the Portrait Gallery, ‘otherwise, nobody would be there’

  • Donald Trump believes he would be on Mount Rushmore if he were a Democrat

    The former president says in a new podcast he will hold a rally soon and decide on a 2024 run in November next year

  • ‘Child abuse, really?’: Dr Fauci responds to Tucker Carlson criticism of face coverings for children

    ‘I think that’s self-evident that that’s bizarre,’ says chief medical adviser of Fox News anchor

  • Climate change: World's glaciers melting at accelerating rate

    The world's glaciers are melting at an accelerating rate, according to a comprehensive new study.

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • ‘Walk out of a meeting’: Elon Musk’s six rules for staff resurfaces

    Eccentric advice for workers follows furore around dogecoin buying by Tesla founder

  • U.S. goods trade deficit vaults to record high in March

    The U.S. trade deficit in goods jumped to a record high in March, suggesting trade was a drag on economic growth in the first quarter, but that was likely offset by robust domestic demand amid massive government aid. The pent-up demand is drawing in imports, eclipsing a recovery in exports and keeping the overall trade deficit elevated. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday also showed inventories at retailers were drawn down in March, underscoring the strong domestic demand.

  • NextEra withdraws bid to buy SC’s Santee Cooper. What happens now?

    The SC Department of Administration selected Florida-based NextEra as the preferred buyer for Santee Cooper after a lengthy review process.

  • Nearly 1,000 people died in police incidents between George Floyd’s killing and Derek Chauvin’s conviction

    New data from Mapping Police Violence reveals that 979 people died in the US following police encounters since George Floyd was murdered in May 2020.