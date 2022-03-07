MA COVID-19 Positive Rate Hits Lowest Level Since July

MASSACHUSETTS — The statewide COVID-19 positive rate in Massachusetts has fallen to its lowest level since July 2021, according to the latest update Monday from the Department of Public Health.

The seven-day average positive rate was 1.55 percent Monday, the lowest reported since July 21, 2021, when it was 1.54 percent. The positive rate never fell this low in the period between the delta and omicron variant surges.

The lowest level on record was 0.31 percent on June 23, 2021.

The seven-day average of confirmed cases was 648 Monday, also the lowest since July, while the hospitalization rate is the lowest its been since August.

The death rate, which tends to be a trailing indicator, remains higher than it was throughout the fall delta surge, at 21.3 deaths per day.

