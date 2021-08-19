Ma’Khia Bryant autopsy reveals how many times Ohio police fatally shot teen

Biba Adams
·3 min read

In addition to the fatal lower torso shot, Bryant was struck in the back, right shoulder and right thigh.

An autopsy from the Franklin County coroner’s office has revealed Ma’Khia Bryant was shot four times when she was killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio on April 20.

Her cause of death was deemed gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of death was a homicide. In addition to the lower torso, she was struck in the back, right shoulder and right thigh.

A photo display and her casket are shown at Ma’Khia Bryant’s funeral service at the First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio earlier this year. The teen was shot and killed on April 20 by a Columbus police officer answering a call for a domestic dispute. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A photo display and her casket are shown at Ma’Khia Bryant’s funeral service at the First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio earlier this year. The teen was shot and killed on April 20 by a Columbus police officer answering a call for a domestic dispute. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

However, a homicide ruling does not guarantee murder charges. The case was referred to the Franklin County prosecuting attorney on July 7 by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost shared that the shooting of Bryant by Officer Nicholas Reardon will be handed to a grand jury. Another police shooting death, that of Andrew Teague, fatally shot on March 8, was also referred to the district attorney’s office.

Teague was shot and killed following a lengthy police pursuit. Wanted on a felonious assault warrant related to a shooting on Feb. 2, the 43-year-old exchanged fire with officers, and a gun was recovered from the scene.

“BCI is notifying the public of the advancement of these cases in an effort to be as transparent as permissible under the law, respecting the competing needs for legal due process,” Yost’s office said.

According to a local report by ABC 6, the Bryant case was assigned to Special Prosecutors H. Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer due to a conflict with Franklin County Children Services, for which the Franklin County prosecuting attorney is legal counsel.

Bryant was in foster care at the time of her death.

The 16-year-old had been involved in a conflict with young women who had previously lived in the same foster home where she resided. She was holding a knife and lunged at one of them as officers stood by, and Reardon fired, hitting her four times.

As previously reported, Bryant was shot just 20 minutes before the announcement of a guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.

At the time of the shooting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said of Bryant, “She was a child. We’re thinking of her friends and family in the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss.”

“We know that police violence disproportionately impacts Black and Latino people in communities and that Black women and girls, like Black men and boys, experience higher rates of police violence,” said Psaki. “We also know that there are particular vulnerabilities that children in foster care, like Ma’Khia, face.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Ma’Khia Bryant autopsy reveals how many times Ohio police fatally shot teen appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beyoncé Is Ready to Ride in a Crop Top, Adidas Denim Chaps & New Chunky Platforms

    Her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection debuts today.

  • U.S. cannabis insurers get ready to roll as federal legalization nears

    Insurers are quietly gearing up for a potential ten-fold increase in sales to the booming $17.6 billion-a-year cannabis industry as Congress inches closer to legalizing pot at the federal level. While 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, insurance for growers, testing labs and retailers is being held in check largely by strict federal laws that criminalize pot alongside heroin, methamphetamine and LSD. But the industry only wrote about $250 million in policies last year, insurance agents estimated for Reuters, with a handful of carriers offering limited property and liability coverage.

  • Florida man arrested with 17 pounds of pot on Kansas highway. Was the stop legal?

    Junction City’s 2019 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year’s drug busts don’t always hold up in court. | Opinion from Toriano Porter

  • Judge rejects charges for Hawaii officers in teen's killing

    A Hawaii judge on Wednesday rejected murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in the fatal shooting of a teenager, preventing the case from going to trial. District Court Judge William Domingo, in a ruling from the bench, said there was no probable cause that the officers committed the crimes they were accused of. Honolulu prosecutors filed charges against the three officers after a grand jury decided not to indict them, arguing a trial should be held regardless.

  • Capitol rioter's sentencing delayed after new video evidence of alleged police assault emerges

    A federal judge delayed the sentencing of a Capitol rioter hours after video footage surfaced that allegedly showed him assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection.Why this matters: Robert Reeder, of Maryland, was due to be sentenced Wednesday, after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. But prosecutors requested a delay due to the new video evidence, tweeted by the Sedition Hunters, an online group seeking to hold

  • Biles: Mental health advocacy part of post-Olympic tour

    Simone Biles didn't plan for her second Olympics to become a flashpoint in the evolving conversation about the role proper mental health plays in all levels of sports. The American gymnastics star has no regrets about her decision to opt-out of five of the six finals in Tokyo because of a mental block, calling it a small price to pay if it lets others realize they retain the right to say “it's OK not to be OK” no matter how bright the spotlight. “I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” said Biles, who left Japan with a silver medal from the team competition and an individual bronze on balance beam.

  • For Kentucky State Police, lots of fatal shootings draw little scrutiny

    Kentucky troopers have killed more people in rural communities than any department nationwide, according to an analysis of data compiled by the Washington Post.

  • ‘American Idol’ singer Syesha Mercado tearfully speaks out on babies taken by CPS

    Syesha Mercado is revealing more about her heartbreaking journey to try and regain custody of her two children. The season […] The post ‘American Idol’ singer Syesha Mercado tearfully speaks out on babies taken by CPS appeared first on TheGrio.

  • High school teams use nicknames too racist for the NFL. What can be done?

    The Neshaminy School District’s racist nickname and former mascot does not violate a Pennsylvania law that prohibits discrimination, a state appeals court has ruled Philip Yenyo, left, executive director of the American Indians Movement for Ohio, talks with a Cleveland Indians fan before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in 2015. Photograph: Mark Duncan/AP One full year after the Washington Football Team announced that it was ditching the racist nickname the NFL franchise had carried si

  • R. Kelly's lawyer says Aaliyah can't testify about being a victim in his sex crimes case because she's dead

    R. Kelly married Aaliyah in a Chicago hotel room when she was just 15 years old and he was 27.

  • CNN’s Abby Phillip Gives Birth to Baby Girl: Find Out the Heartfelt Meaning Behind Her Name

    Abby Phillip and husband Marcus Richardson welcomed in their first baby. Find out what they named her and more details about her birth.

  • Atlanta parents decry ‘retaliation’ after filing complaint accusing school of segregating classrooms by race

    The principal of an Atlanta elementary school is coming under fire after being accused of segregating students in classes based […] The post Atlanta parents decry ‘retaliation’ after filing complaint accusing school of segregating classrooms by race appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Cleared to earn money, college athletes tap creative sides

    Will Ulmer doesn’t have to hide anymore. The Marshall offensive lineman, all 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds of him, unleashed a year's worth of energy in his first on-stage performance since the start of the pandemic, playing guitar and belting out songs in his Kentucky baritone for a modest crowd outside a Huntington ice cream store. Sponsorships and endorsements are the most common, but there has been another welcome wrinkle: Ulmer and other athletes are now able to show off their creative, artistic sides and earn some money while they're at it.

  • Taliban cracks down on protests — and those seeking to leave

    Protesters in Jalalabad who tried to raise the Afghan national flag in place of the Taliban's were dispersed by fighters wielding weapons.

  • Inside the R. Kelly Trial: Blackmail, Herpes, and Enablers

    Scott Olson/GettyR. Kelly choked a teen girl until she passed out and then spit on her when she regained consciousness, according to the first witness testimony at the singer’s federal racketeering trial on Wednesday.After several legal delays—and snags imposed by a global pandemic—prosecutors laid out their extensive case against Robert Sylvester Kelly in Brooklyn federal court. They argued the Grammy-winning singer and producer was, for decades, at the helm of a criminal enterprise funded in p

  • Afghanistan only the latest US war to be driven by deceit and delusion

    On Aug. 16, 2021, thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the Kabul airport tarmac. AP Photo/Shekib RahmaniIn Afghanistan, American hubris – the United States’ capacity for self-delusion and official lying – has struck once again, as it has repeatedly for the last 60 years. This weakness-masquerading-as-strength has repeatedly led the country into failed foreign interventions. The pattern first became clear to me when I learned on Nov. 11, 1963, that the U.S. embassy a

  • Shots Fired as Desperate Crowds Wait at Kabul Airport Overnight

    Crowds of people trying desperately to flee Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents took control of Kabul on Sunday huddled outside the city’s international airport on the night of August 18.On Wednesday, the US Secretary of Defense said 4,500 troops were on the ground in Kabul to evacuate US citizens and others as well as maintaining security at Hamid Karzai International Airport.Hundreds of Afghans and dozens of US citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan in recent days, according to the US Air Force. Evacuations in Afghanistan were ongoing as of Thursday, August 19.This footage shows crowds gathered at the airport at night. Those guarding the airport can be seen firing into the air. Credit: Rise to Peace via Storyful

  • 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Angela's Blowup At The Tell All

    Natalie faces Mike after months apart, and Ronald admits the real reason he exploded on Tiffany. Brandon's parents give an enticing offer. Meanwhile, an enraged Angela storms off set.

  • I Was Sad That Summer Is Ending, But Then I Found These Fall Pieces

    I'm ready now.

  • Bob Marley and the Wailers Perform ‘Slave Driver’ in Clip From Rare 1973 Capitol Session

    Recently unearthed footage will be available to stream on the Coda Collection on September 3rd