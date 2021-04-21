Ma’Khia Bryant shooting: Ohio students stage sit-in demanding university cut ties with police

Graeme Massie
·2 min read
Students gather at the Ohio Union on the campus of Ohio State University to protest yesterday’s shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant by Columbus Police Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Students at Ohio State staged a sit-in protest and demanded that the university cut ties with Columbus Police in the wake of the killing of Ma’Khia Bryant.

The protest took place one day after a police officer shot and killed the 16-year-old girl in the city, just as the verdict in the George Floyd trial was reached.

Students staged their Wednesday protest in the Ohio Union before taking to the streets to march.

Some carried signs with the victim’s name, along with phrases like “say her name”, while another student had a sign that said, “Being Black shouldn’t be a death sentence.”

Ohio State supports the right of our students, faculty and staff to peacefully express their views and to speak out about issues that are important to them,” the university said in a statement.

“Freedom of speech and civic engagement are central to our values as an institution of higher education.”

The university added that its own police force deals with campus security, and that they contract with CPD for specific services, mostly traffic control at sporting events.

Columbus police have defended the killing and named the officer involved as Nicholas Reardon.

Officials say that Officer Reardon has been a Columbus police officer since December 2019, and he has been placed on leave while the incident is investigated.

The body camera footage, which the department released within six hours of the killing, showed officers approaching a driveway at the home they had been called to.

There were several young women in the driveway, and one, now identified as Ma’Khia, appeared to have a knife in her hand and was approaching another young woman.

When the woman fell to the ground, Ma’Khia is seen moving towards another woman, who is against a car.

The officer then fired his weapon, with four shots being heard on the video, and Ma’Khia fell to the ground.

  • Fact check: Ma'Khia Bryant was holding a knife when shot by police

    Columbus police fatally shot Ma'Khia Bryant on April 20. Contrary to a Facebook claim, Bryant had a knife in her hand at the time of the shooting.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • Ma’Khia Bryant’s TikToks go viral as alternative to bodycam video

    ‘This is how we want to remember #MakhiaBryant. Joyful. Beautiful. Adorable,’ an Instagram user writes above one of the teen’s videos

  • Latest on shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio

    Columbus, Ohio, police release body camera footage from the shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

  • Columbus police fatally shoots Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, quickly releases body-cam footage

    A police officer in Columbus, Ohio, shot a teenage girl Tuesday evening while responding to reports of an attempted stabbing. The girl, identified by family members and Franklin County Children's Services as Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Bryant, who is Black, was shot at about 4:45 p.m., or 15 minutes before a Minneapolis jury returned guilty verdicts in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer who killed George Floyd, who was Black. Protesters quickly gathered near the home where Bryant was shot. A woman who identified herself as Hazel Bryant, aunt of the victim, told The Columbus Dispatch that Ma'Khia Bryant lived in a foster home and got into an altercation with someone at the home. The aunt said her niece had a knife, but maintained she dropped it before the officer shot her. Columbus officials Tuesday night released body-camera footage from the officer who shot Bryant. It shows the officer firing four shots at Ma'Khia Bryant as she appeared to swing a knife at another woman. The other people at the scene erupted in angry disbelief. "We know, based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community, but a family is grieving tonight and this young 15-year-old girl [sic] will never be coming home," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said at Tuesday night's news conference. "It's a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It's a horrible, heartbreaking situation," he added. "We felt transparency in sharing this footage, as incomplete as it is at this time" was critical. Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods said BCI will be in charge of the investigation, and "we want to be sure that independent review from them, that we stay out of their way, and we provide the information that they request from us." More stories from theweek.comThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdictAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careThis year's Oscar goody bag includes luxury vacations, vape cartridges, and a hammer from PETA

  • The Ohio county where a 16-year-old girl was shot by an officer has the highest police shooting death rate, according to a recent study

    Franklin County, where Bryant was shot, accounted for a third of Ohio African-American police intervention fatalities, according to a study.

  • Columbus police have identified the officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant

    A police officer shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday. The police said she was wielding a knife.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-year-old girl shot dead by police in Columbus, Ohio

    Teenager shot and killed by police responding to attempted stabbing, moments before judge delivered verdict in Chauvin trial Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon, just moments before Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. The girl was identified by local media as Ma’Khia Bryant. Officers were responding to an attempted stabbing call and, when police arrived, shot the girl around 4.45pm, officials said. The 911 caller reported a female was trying to stab them before hanging up, they said. Hazel Bryant, who identified herself as the girl’s aunt, told the Columbus Dispatch that she lived in a nearby foster home. According to the Dispatch, Bryant said the teen got into a dispute with someone else at the foster home, and that her niece had a knife but dropped it before being shot multiple times by an officer. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Nobody else was injured, the newspaper reported. Releasing police body-camera video of Tuesday’s shooting in Ohio’s capital hours later, the interim Columbus police chief, Michael Woods, said officers were answering an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing. Police arriving at the home encountered several people on the front lawn of a house where the female youth, seen brandishing what appeared to be knife, was charging toward another female who fell backwards, the video showed. A police officer then opened fire on the youth as she collapsed against a car parked in the driveway. The video then shows what appears to be a kitchen knife lying on the pavement near the teenager. The shooting, which took place approximately 25 minutes before the judge handed down the guilty verdict against Chauvin, cast a shadow over the celebrations across the country that followed the trial’s conclusion. A crowd of protesters gathered on Tuesday night at the scene on Legion Lane, which police had partially blocked off to traffic, while other demonstrators rallied at the city’s police headquarters. “We don’t get to celebrate nothing,” said KC Traynor, one of the demonstrators who spoke with the Dispatch. “In the end, you know what, you can’t be Black.” Kimberly Shepherd, 50, who has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years, said she knew the victim. “The neighborhood has definitely went through its changes, but nothing like this,” Shepherd said of the shooting. “But this is the worst thing that has ever happened out here and unfortunately it is at the hands of police.” Shepherd and her neighbor Jayme Jones, 51, had celebrated the guilty verdict of Chauvin. But things changed quickly, she said. “We were happy about the verdict. But you couldn’t even enjoy that,” Shepherd said. “Because as you’re getting one phone call that he was guilty, I’m getting the next phone call that this is happening in my neighborhood.” The shooting occurred as advocates warned that while the Chauvin verdict should be hailed for holding police accountable, it does not amount to justice for George Floyd, and that far more work must be done to tackle systemic racism and police brutality. “As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting,” tweeted Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Floyd’s family. “Another child lost! Another hashtag,” he wrote. As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting as @ColumbusPolice killed an unarmed 15yo Black girl named Makiyah Bryant. Another child lost! Another hashtag. ✊🏾🙏🏾#JusticeForMakiyahBryant https://t.co/9ssR5gfqm5— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 21, 2021 Andrew Ginther, the mayor of Columbus, confirmed the shooting in a tweet and said that authorities were working to review body-camera footage of the incident. “This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life,” he said. “We do not know all of the details.” He urged calm while the investigation continued. Speaking at the news conference later on Tuesday, he said: “We know, based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community.” • This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Ma’Khia Bryant’s first name and age.