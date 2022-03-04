MA To Shut Down 30 Free 'Stop The Spread' COVID-19 Test Sites

SALEM, MA — Eighteen months after the free "Stop the Spread" COVID-19 testing sites became the frontline for virus surveillance across Massachusetts in some of the state's most vulnerable communities, nearly three-quarters of those sites will close at the end of this month.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that 30 of the 41 "Stop the Spread" sites — including the ones at Salem High School and St. Peter's Church in Salem — will close as of March 31.

Eleven sites are set to remain open in Framingham, Lawrence (2 locations), Lynn, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Springfield (2 locations) and Worcester.



Baker cited a decline in demand from the winter omicron spike for the closures, saying there had been an 80 percent decrease in testing volume over the past two months.



He added that the increased availability of at-home rapid tests and the dramatic drop in coronavirus cases contributed to the decision to scale back the program.

(Also on Patch: MA Town-By-Town COVID-19: Positive Rate Falls Below 2%)

As of Thursday, the state Department of Health said the seven-day rolling positive test average was at 1.8 percent — down from a high of 23.5 percent in early January. The state said there were 380 people hospitalized for COVD-related reasons — down from a high of more than 3,200 two months ago.

The Stop the Spread locations were extended several times over the past year amid surges in cases — providing free PCR tests to residents with no proof of insurance or citizenship required.





