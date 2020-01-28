Is Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (HKG:323) Trading At A 40% Discount?

How far off is Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (HKG:323) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥3.95b CN¥4.23b CN¥3.93b CN¥3.75b CN¥3.65b CN¥3.59b CN¥3.57b CN¥3.58b CN¥3.60b CN¥3.62b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ -7.18% Est @ -4.56% Est @ -2.73% Est @ -1.44% Est @ -0.55% Est @ 0.08% Est @ 0.52% Est @ 0.83% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 11% CN¥3.5k CN¥3.4k CN¥2.8k CN¥2.4k CN¥2.1k CN¥1.9k CN¥1.7k CN¥1.5k CN¥1.4k CN¥1.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥22b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥3.6b× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ 11%– 1.6%) = CN¥37b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥37b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= CN¥13b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥34b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of HK$3.0, the company appears quite good value at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

SEHK:323 Intrinsic value, January 28th 2020 More

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Maanshan Iron & Steel as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.569. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.