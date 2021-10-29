Maarten Duurentijdt of The Colonial Motor Company Limited (NZSE:CMO) Just Spent NZ$275k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in The Colonial Motor Company Limited (NZSE:CMO) should definitely note that insider Maarten Duurentijdt recently paid NZ$10.59 per share to buy NZ$275k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 56%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

View our latest analysis for Colonial Motor

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Colonial Motor

In fact, the recent purchase by Maarten Duurentijdt was the biggest purchase of Colonial Motor shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of NZ$10.59 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Colonial Motor share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Colonial Motor insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Colonial Motor

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Colonial Motor insiders own 65% of the company, currently worth about NZ$225m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Colonial Motor Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Colonial Motor. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Colonial Motor. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Colonial Motor.

But note: Colonial Motor may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.