Is I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does I-Mab Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that I-Mab had CN¥118.2m of debt in December 2019, down from CN¥147.0m, one year before. However, it does have CN¥1.17b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥1.05b.

A Look At I-Mab's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that I-Mab had liabilities of CN¥588.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥79.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥1.17b and CN¥84.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast CN¥585.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that I-Mab could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, I-Mab boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if I-Mab can strengthen its balance sheet over time.

In the last year I-Mab had negative earnings before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 44%, to CN¥30m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is I-Mab?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year I-Mab had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CN¥790m of cash and made a loss of CN¥1.5b. But at least it has CN¥1.05b on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for I-Mab you should be aware of.