Mabank man convicted of burglary, assault on officers

Apr. 3—Jerry Moye Jr., 34, of Mabank, was sentenced to 18 years confinement in March 25, after he entered a guilty plea on charges of burglary of a habitation and two counts of third degree assault against a public servant.

Judge Scott McKee presided over the proceedings for the 392nd Judicial District Court.

According to District Attorney Jenny Palmer, Moye was indicted for breaking into a Eustace-area residence in January of 2020. At the time of the burglary, a 13-year-old child was at home but fled to the safety of a neighbor's house.

Jewelry and electronics were taken during the crime and the Henderson County Sheriffs Department began its investigation.

Patrol Sgt. Thomas Goodell and Deputy Duane Sanders were able to identify Moye as a suspect based on previous interactions with him. Investigators Cynthia Clements and William Thornton located him a short time later and he assaulted both officers during his arrest.

Palmer and Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Strawn represented the State of Texas in the courtroom.

Palmer said she and Strawn were very pleased with the tenacity and thoroughness of the Sheriff's Department officers as they were able to quickly identify, locate, and apprehend Moye.

"One place we should all feel safe and secure is in our homes. I am proud of the work our office has done in helping the victims of this crime receive justice," Palmer said. "Additionally, our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to protect the citizens of Henderson County. We are glad that justice was served in this case."