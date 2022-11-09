Maben man sentenced for sexual abuse

Nov. 8—A Maben man has been sentenced for sexual abuse.

Teddy Tolliver, 77, pleaded guilty in September to 11 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Tolliver was sentenced Nov. 7 to one to five years in prison on each count to run consecutively — for a total sentence of 11 to 55 years.

Tolliver sexually abused a number of underage girls over the span of several decades, according to Gregory Bishop, Wyoming County prosecutor.

"The conclusion of this case is a bittersweet victory," Bishop said. "We are pleased to see Tolliver behind bars for his horrible crimes, but we empathize with the victims and their families who must live with the scars from his abuse."

Derek Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case.

West Virginia State Police Sgt. A.D. Palmateer investigated the crimes.

Bishop lauded the hard and thorough work of Laxton and the entire prosecutor's staff, along with that of Sgt. Palmateer and the West Virginia State Police.

"Without the combined effort of professionals such as these, my job would be impossible," Bishop said.