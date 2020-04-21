Mabl Grows Revenue by over 300% as Enterprises Embrace Integrated, End-to-End Testing

In 2019, the company expanded its customer base by 140% as more enterprises and high-growth companies are adopting intelligent test automation to improve product quality.

BOSTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabl , the intelligent test automation company, today announced rapid adoption of the company's platform built for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), as evidenced by the company's growth in revenue by over 300% in 2019. After emerging in the test automation market in 2017, the company has focused on building the only SaaS solution that tightly integrates automated, end-to-end testing into the entire development lifecycle.

"Mabl has reduced our cost to automate new tests by about 40%. That's massive in terms of creating new products," Ian Oroceo, QA Architect at CareerBuilder said.

Commercial Adoption

Mabl enjoyed rapid expansion across all facets of its business and customer base, including:

140% growth in the number of customers

300% increase in the number of Fortune 500 customers

New active users in 43 countries across 6 continents

QA Engineer, Takashi Sato from LOB Inc., a Rakuten Group Company recently shared , "I explored many ways of determining which tool is the right one for our product. When I used mabl for the first time, I was very impressed. I found it really, truly appealing."

Product Innovation

The company continues to enhance the capabilities of its core automated testing service at an incredible pace. The 180+ product enhancements delivered since January 2019 include:

Best-in-class support for end-to-end testing of complex workflows, including email, PDF, web, and API tests.

of complex workflows, including email, PDF, web, and API tests. New and enhanced integrations with tools that are core to DevOps teams, including Bitbucket, GitHub, Azure Pipelines, Jira Server , Slack, and Bamboo.

with tools that are core to DevOps teams, including Bitbucket, GitHub, Azure Pipelines, , Slack, and Bamboo. Several new "shift left" features , including a local runner, command line interface, branching support, and more.

Awards

The company's commitment to delivering an innovative platform has also lead to a number of accolades and awards, including:

Company Milestone

Mabl also expanded its team by nearly 40% in 2019 and is planning to grow by another 50% in 2020 with key hires in enterprise sales, solution architecture and engineering. Most recently the company expanded the leadership team by adding new executives including:

Katie Staveley , Head of Marketing: Staveley served as vice president of marketing at Acquia, which she joined when it acquired Mautic, where she had served in the same role. She also served as vice president of marketing at Signiant.

Staveley served as vice president of marketing at Acquia, which she joined when it acquired Mautic, where she had served in the same role. She also served as vice president of marketing at Signiant. Thad Ansardy , Head of Sales: Ansardy has previously served as vice president of commercial sales for BitSight Technologies and as regional director of sales at Unitrends.

Ansardy has previously served as vice president of commercial sales for BitSight Technologies and as regional director of sales at Unitrends. John Purcell , Head of Product: Purcell has served as vice president of products at CloudHealth Technologies (acquired by VMware), vice president of product at SmartBear Software (acquired by Francisco Partners) and senior director of products at LogMeIn.

"Software teams recognize the value of integrating automated testing across their development process," said Izzy Azeri, co-founder at mabl. "Increasingly, enterprise and high-growth customers are joining us in transforming the status quo in automated testing to realize the meaningful ROI that comes with it."

About Mabl

Mabl is the intelligent test automation company that empowers software development teams to create a culture of quality by tightly integrating automated end-to-end testing into the entire CI/CD development lifecycle. Mabl users benefit from a unified platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining auto-healing, reliable tests that result in faster delivery of high quality applications. That's why customer-centric brands like Johnson Controls, Liberty Mutual, Molina Healthcare, jetBlue, Dollar Shave Club, CareerBuilder, Charles Schwab and many other enterprises rely on Mabl for testing their business critical apps. For more information or to try Mabl today, visit https://www.mabl.com .

