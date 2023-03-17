Mableton man arrested after fiery crash kills one, injures another

Mar. 17—A fiery Thursday night crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck left one person dead and another seriously injured, the Cobb County Police Department said.

Police have deemed a Mableton man responsible, charging him with DUI.

Stacey Miles Davis, 24, of Lawrenceville, was killed in the crash. Mya Smith, 23, of Powder Springs, was seriously injured, according to the police. Donald Bryan, 42, was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail.

According to investigators, the crash occurred around 11:18 p.m. at the corner of Veterans Memorial Highway and Cooper Lake Road in Mableton. Davis was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway, with Smith as a passenger.

Bryan, meanwhile, was heading eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway in a 2020 Ford F-150, attempting to turn left onto Cooper Lake Road, per police.

"Donald Bryan initiated his left turn when it was unsafe to do so, and into the path of the Harley Davidson," Cobb police said in a news release.

The motorcycle collided with the rear passenger side door of the pickup, police said. Smith was ejected from the motorcycle and ended up in the right eastbound lane of Veterans Memorial Highway. Davis remained attached to the motorcycle, beside the truck.

Both vehicles caught fire and had to be extinguished by Cobb County Fire, police said. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, and Smith was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

According to an arrest warrant, Bryan smelled of alcohol, had glassy and watery eyes, and admitted to drinking four beers. He also provided two voluntary breath samples that tested positive for alcohol.

Bryan faces two felonies — vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle — and two misdemeanors — DUI and failure to yield while turning left. He is not eligible for bond.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.