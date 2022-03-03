Mableton man charged with rape of minor

Mar. 3—A Mableton man has been charged with raping a minor, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Jose Iglesias, 31, allegedly sexually assaulted a minor at his Mableton home between Feb. 28, 2021, and Feb. 23 of this year, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Iglesias faces a felony for rape and a felony for child molestation.

Iglesias, born in Honduras, has a Department of Homeland Security hold, according to jail records.

As of Wednesday, Iglesias was being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.