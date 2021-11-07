Mableton pharmacist convicted for illegally doling out opioids

Nov. 7—During a routine inspection at Better Way Pharmacy in Mableton, agents with the Georgia Drug & Narcotics Agency noticed some customers had come a long way — some from as far as Kentucky and Alabama — to get their prescriptions filled.

As it turns out, many of those prescriptions were fake.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday Better Way's owner, pharmacist Thomas Ukoshovbera A. Gbenedio, 71, has been convicted by a federal jury of creating prescriptions for opioids such as oxycodone that were forged "or otherwise illegal" in exchange for money.

"As a pharmacist, Gbenedio was trusted to appropriately dispense controlled substances," Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a prepared statement. "His behavior fed into the continuing problem of addiction to powerful prescription opioids, which, unfortunately, continues to take a daily toll on many members of our community."

The investigation focused on prescriptions filled between 2014 and 2016, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Gbenedio's customers were charged up to $1,000 to fill his fake or illegal prescriptions for controlled substances.

A jury convicted Gbenedio of 70 counts of illegally dispensing and distributing controlled substances and one count of refusing an administrative inspection warrant after a two-week jury trial.

Gbenedio tried to flee after the jury announced its verdict, but was caught at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, according to the release.

Gbenedio's sentencing is scheduled for February 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash.