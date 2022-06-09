Mableton pharmacist sentenced to 15+ years for 'pill-mill' operation

Jun. 9—A pharmacist from Mableton was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for illegally supplying his customers with prescription medicine.

An investigation began after Thomas Ukoshovbera A. Gbenedio, 72, who owns Better Way Pharmacy in Mableton, was visited by the Georgia Drug and Narcotics Agency while conducting a routine inspection of his facility.

Their investigation revealed that from 2014 to 2016, many of Gbenedio's customers were driving from different states to his pharmacy to buy large quantities of addictive opioids like oxycodone. Some of his customers were charged up to $1,000 to fill these illegal prescriptions.

Gbenedio was later convicted of 70 counts of illegally dispensing and distributing controlled substances and one count of refusing an administrative inspection warrant. He then attempted to flee the country but was later apprehended by the police at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

"His greed exacerbated the opioid epidemic that continues to plague our community," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

On Oct. 29, 2021, Gbenedio received his prison sentence and three years of supervised release and was also ordered to pay a $200,000 fine.