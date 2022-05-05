MAC Cosmetics' Charitable Donation Supports Unicef's HIV Prevention and Treatment Programs

By Lauren Rearick

MAC Cosmetics, your go-to brand for flattering red lipstick and buzzy celeb-backed collaborations, is commemorating Mother's Day with a major announcement.

For nearly 30 years, MAC has used its VIVA GLAM branch, a charity-focused extension of the brand, to donate to organizations that aid the LGBTQIA+ community, mothers and daughters, as well as those impacted by and fighting HIV/AIDS. MAC is now taking that support a step further, with the donation of $1.5 million to UNICEF. According to the beauty brand, the grant will be used to help expand and enhance HIV prevention and treatment programs around the world

Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, MAC's global chief marketing officer, addressed the donation in a statement to Teen Vogue saying, “While great strides have been made in the global fight against HIV/AIDS, our work is far from over. AIDS remains the leading cause of death of women of reproductive age and adolescent girls represented over 77 percent of all new HIV infections in 2020. UNICEF plays a vital role in closing the HIV treatment gap among mothers and children in the hardest-to-reach and most marginalized communities globally. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with UNICEF to help dismantle the health disparities and stigmas contributing to the spread of HIV and bring the world closer to an AIDS-free generation.”

