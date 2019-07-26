MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day Saturday through Monday

MAC Cosmetics' National Lipstick Day freebie is getting a makeover.

This year, to pucker up you'll have to pay up.

Unlike recent years, when the beauty brand celebrated the makeup holiday with a free lipstick giveaway to crowds of early shoppers, a $25 purchase is now required to get a free tube at MAC stores, makeup counters and online at www.maccosmetics.com.

"We want to ensure that more fans can celebrate with us," MAC said in a statement to USA TODAY. "In years past, the giveaway went by very quickly due to the overwhelming demand."

The free lipstick with purchase is available for three days – Saturday through Monday – instead of only on July 29, the official made-up holiday. MAC's lipsticks usually sell for $18.50.

Other retailers and beauty brands also will mark National Lipstick Day Monday with various offers including gifts with purchase, buy-one-get-one-free deals and discounts.

July deals: Where to get free food and discounts this month

Equifax data breach settlement: How to file a claim for $125 or free credit reporting

In recent years, MAC Cosmetics gave away free lipsticks on National Lipstick Day without a required purchase, which brought out crowds of shoppers. More

Most MAC counters and the website will have one free color, CB96, a frosted lipstick described as a "bright pinky-orange with pearl."

The color was created in 1996 for clothing designer Christian Blanken for models of his runway collection, said Gregory Arlt, MAC director of makeup artistry, in a statement.

MAC's free-standing stores will have eight free shades to choose from including CB96 and will offer free lip demos. .

Another way to score free lipstick year-round: Return six empty MAC containers and tubes through the “Back-to-MAC” recycling program.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Lipstick Day 2019: MAC giving away free lipstick July 27-29