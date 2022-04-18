Mac Miller drug dealer sentenced to over a decade in prison

Mac Miller Scott Legato/Getty Images

A man who was charged in connection with rapper Mac Miller's overdose death has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars.

39-year-old Ryan Michael Reavis received a prison sentence of 10 years and 11 months on Monday, over three years after Miller's death, Rolling Stone reports. Prosecutors were seeking over 12 years, while Reavis asked for five.

Reavis pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl last November. Prosecutors said he distributed fentanyl-laced pills to Cameron James Pettit, who then distributed the drugs to Miller two days before his fatal overdose in September 2018.

Officials determined that Miller "died from mixed drug toxicity," including cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol. He was 26.

Prosecutors say Reavis "admitted in his plea agreement to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance." He allegedly distributed them at the direction of Stephen Andrew Walter, who also agreed to plead guilty. Pettit was charged in 2019.

Miller's mother read a statement in court before Reavis's sentence was announced, according to Rolling Stone. "He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever," she said. "He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there." Reavis said in court he feels "terrible," adding, "This is not who I am. My perspective has changed. My heart has changed."

In February, prosecutors similarly charged four people in connection with the death of The Wire actor Michael K. Williams, who died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced heroin.

William D. Bodner of the DEA Los Angeles Field Division said in 2019 Miller's death was a "high-profile example of the tragedy that is occurring on the streets of America every day."

