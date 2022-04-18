Mac Miller's Drug Dealer Sentenced To Almost 11 Years In Prison

Ryan Reavis, one of the drug dealers convicted of giving Mac Miller fentanyl-laced pills in 2018, has been sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison, TMZ reports. Reavis pleaded guilty to one count of distributing fentanyl back in November.

According to Fox 11, Reavis sold oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to Cameron Petitt, who was allegedly Mac Miller’s drug dealer, in September 2018. He was ordered to do so by Stephen Walter who also recently pled guilty to distributing fentanyl. Soon after Petitt received the pills, he sold them to the rapper who died days later on Sept. 7.

Reavis was first arrested in 2019 in Arizona, TMZ reports. Police said, upon taking him into custody, they found a fake doctor’s notepad. They also said they found firearms and drugs, including prescription-only pills and marijuana.

While on trial, Reavis insisted that he was the middle man in the situation. According to Rolling Stone, he also said that he had no idea that the pills were counterfeit. The judge later ruled for him to spend almost 11 years in prison.

The judge also heard a statement from Mac Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers. In the statement, she said her late son was not suicidal and would never take anything with fentanyl.

“He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever,” she said. “He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there.”