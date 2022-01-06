Mac Tools relocating North American headquarters to Dublin from Westerville

A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
·2 min read
Mac Tools is on track to open its new corporate headquarters in a VanTrust Real Estate building at 5195 Blazer Parkway in Dublin by the end of March.
Mac Tools chose a 42,000-square-foot building under construction at 5195 Blazer Parkway for its “prime location” and a design that “met our needs,” said Michael Button, director of franchise development.

Mac Tools will relocate from Cleveland Avenue in Westerville, Button said.

“The (new) facility will serve as the training center for new Mac Tools franchise owners where they will learn about the company, products and general best business practices,” he said.

Although most Mac Tools employees are working remotely because of COVID-19 protocols, company officials anticipate approximately 250 employees eventually will work from the Dublin office, Button said.

The Dublin office also will serve as the company’s headquarters for North America, he said.

Dublin officials said they are pleased Mac Tools chose Dublin for its new corporate offices.

“Dublin is excited to welcome Mac Tools into our thriving business community,” said Jenna Goehring, economic-development administrator for Dublin.

VanTrust Real Estate is the owner of the 42,000-square-foot building, and Mac Tools will be its sole tenant, said Brice Harrison, manager of real estate for VanTrust in Columbus.

VanTrust, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, acquires developers and manages office, industrial, retail, multifamily, governmental, hospitality and recreational property with regional offices in Columbus, Dallas, Phoenix and Jacksonville, Florida.

Its Columbus products include The Pointe at Polaris, a mixed-use development in north Columbus that includes Condado Tacos, Kitchen Social and the Atlas Tavern, Harrison said.

The company also has warehouses in New Albany.

Ford & Associates is the architectural firm and Pepper Construction is the general contractor for construction of the new building, a “sister office” to an adjacent 59,800-square-foot office building in which Pepper Construction and Andelyn Biosciences are the tenants, Harrison said.

“The stars aligned” to allow for the rapid construction of the new office building built to the specifications of Mac Tools, he said.

Harrison declined to disclose the construction cost of the new office building.

“VanTrust Real Estate continues to be a great partner, constructing modern spaces that can accommodate a variety of business needs, while also supporting the current workforce with the necessary amenities they demand,” Goehring said.

Mac Tools has a product line in excess of 42,000 items, and a training center is vital to its business model, said Phil Cox, president of Mac Tools.

“VanTrust’s plan for Blazer Tech II fit our requirements perfectly," Cox said. "We were looking for a 1-story, modern yet customizable facility that would serve as the cornerstone of our training program. VanTrust provided us with the solution, and we know this new base of operation will be a huge asset moving forward."

