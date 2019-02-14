Will MACA Limited’s (ASX:MLD) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

MACA Limited’s (ASX:MLD) latest earnings announcement in June 2018 suggested that the company endured a immense headwind with earnings declining by -26%. Below, I’ve laid out key numbers on how market analysts view MACA’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ expectations for next year seems pessimistic, with earnings falling by a double-digit -26%. Over the medium term, earnings will begin to improve, increasing year on year, and reaching AU$28m by 2022.

Even though it is useful to be aware of the growth rate year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable gauging the rate at which the business is moving every year, on average. The benefit of this method is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of MACA’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 7.2%. This means, we can assume MACA will grow its earnings by 7.2% every year for the next few years.

For MACA, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should look at:

