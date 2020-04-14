Macadamian Technologies and Bruyère Continuing Care join forces to launch an employee COVID-19 Screening Mobile App

GATINEAU, Quebec and OTTAWA, Ontario, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent need for health care providers both in Long-Term Care and in hospital settings to have the ability to assess and monitor the health status of their front line to both mitigate risks and respond accordingly.

Screening is a primary line of defense in keeping COVID-19 out of our Long-Term Care and hospital settings, yet the screening process can be time-consuming. Be it on paper or on a web-based solution it adds an extra step to the start of the shift at a highly stressful time. Lining up for screening also creates challenges with respect to adherence to physical distancing, within an essential workforce.

"With everything that our health care workers are juggling in the response to COVID-19, we are looking for ways to remove all of the barriers we can. Making it easier for them to get into the building every day is one of the small things we can do to help and show our gratitude." - Guy Chartrand, President and CEO of Bruyère.

"As a member of the Ontario Centers for Learning Research and Innovation in Long-Term Care (LTC), we see significant potential for LTC and other healthcare facilities across the country to deploy a solution like this, removing barriers for their staff and getting better access to real-time data." - Heidi Sveistrup, CEO & Chief Scientific Officer of the Bruyère Research Institute and VP, Research and Academic Affairs.

Leveraging Macadamian's HealthConnect™ solution, the team at Macadamian and Bruyère collaborated to deliver an occupational health and safety screening solution that could be completed by hospital staff in less than 15 seconds while capturing critical data for reporting and analytics. Bruyère is unique in that they are both an academic hospital and an LTC provider. The solution has been developed to scale support to all long-term care residences across Ontario and Canada.

"We are extremely proud to be able to help. I believe for the foreseeable future we need to do things differently as individuals and employers to be mindful of the experience of employees who need to deliver essential services face to face." - Frédéric Boulanger, CEO Macadamian Technologies.

The COVID-19 mobile screening application is a valuable tool in the line of defense against this virus. By providing results in real-time it can enable more informed decision making for the organization and the system and improve the experiences of those on the front line.

