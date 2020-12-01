Macaloney's Caledonian Distillery Releases Inaugural Whiskies

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - In time for whisky enthusiasts in Canada to enjoy a dram over Christmas, Macaloney's Caledonian Distillery will release their inaugural single malt whiskies on December 3. Fewer than 2,000 bottles will be available in three expressions created from the distillery's world award-winning new make spirit.

Premium Packaging for Canada’s Newest Single Malt Whisky (CNW Group/Macaloney's Caledonian Brewery & Distillery)

The Victoria-based distillery, one of the largest craft distillers in N. America, is releasing 1,276 bottles of their Glenloy, a classic style single malt whisky matured in ex-bourbon, sherry and red wine casks, plus two versions of their Invermallie single cask single malt whisky: an ex-bourbon cask expression with 171 bottles and a Portuguese re-charred red wine barrique expression with 374 bottles. All are naturally coloured and non-chill filtered.

Bespoke etched bottles showcase the distillery's pot stills while labels and cartons show distinctly Vancouver Island images to evoke the whiskies' island provenance. Each bottle is individually numbered and labelled with the cask number, batch number, bottled date and whiskymaker's signature. Bottle numbers 1 through 10 will be auctioned for charity.

Macaloney's Caledonian Distillery began production in 2016, under the direction of ex-DIAGEO Scottish Master Distiller Mike Nicolson, the legendary Scotsman Dr. Jim Swan ('the Einstein of Whisky'), and founder-whiskymaker Dr. Graeme Macaloney who has a PhD in fermentation engineering.

The distillery's spirits have won several awards including 'World's Best New Make' and 'Best Canadian Single Cask Single Malt' at the 2020 World Whiskies Awards. These award-winning spirits are the foundation of the inaugural releases.

The Glenloy retails for $124.99 while the Invermallie single cask ex-Bourbon and Invermallie single cask Portuguese red wine barrique limited releases are $129.99. All three releases are available at select liquor stores through out BC and Alberta as well as directly from the distillery with shipping across Canada.

About us: Macaloney's Caledonian Distillery & Twa Dogs Brewery is a destination craft distillery & brewery crowdfunded by Canadian single malt whisky & beer enthusiasts from coast-to-coast. The Visitor Centre gift shop is open 7 days a week and under normal circumstances offers kilt-clad guided tours & tutored tastings.

’Canada’s Best’ from the most competitive international awards (CNW Group/Macaloney's Caledonian Brewery & Distillery)

’World’s Best’ from the most competitive international awards (CNW Group/Macaloney's Caledonian Brewery & Distillery)

