Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak

·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak.

Residents were told to stay indoors unless they were buying food or other necessities. Authorities warned anyone violating the rules would be punished.

Casinos were ordered over the weekend to close for at least a week as the number of coronavirus cases in the territory of 700,000 people rose. On Monday, the government reported 59 new cases, bringing the total in the latest outbreak to 1,526.

Macao and Hong Kong are imitating the mainland's “zero COVID” strategy that aims to isolated every infected person.

Casino gambling is the mainstay of Macao's economy but it has been devastated by anti-virus travel restrictions.

This week's order marks the first time since early 2020 at the start of the pandemic that casinos were closed outright, reflecting official urgency about containing the latest outbreak. Restrictions imposed in June limited their workforce to 10% of normal levels.

The government says it plans to test everyone in the city for the virus over the coming week. Bus drivers, people who deliver food and some others were told to be tested every day.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

    Schumer, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, is only experiencing "very mild" symptoms, the spokesperson said in a statement.

  • Sen. Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said Sunday night. The New York senator, who is vaccinated and double boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms, Justin Goodman said in a statement. Schumer will quarantine this week and work remotely, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Goodman said.

  • Music-Loving Elk Walks Toward Musician During Performance in Colorado

    A music-loving elk walked toward a musician during a performance in Estes Park, Colorado, on July 4.Gerald Mayo filmed a video that shows an elk, gracefully passing a small crowd who had gathered in a local park. The elk stops just in front of local musician, Brad Fitch, who is singing a song on his guitar.Fitch wrote on his Facebook page that he kept “a watchful eye” on the animal as elks “can be very unpredictable, aggressive and downright dangerous.” He wrote that he was “ready to move defensively in an instant.” Credit: Gerald Mayo via Storyful

  • Louisville police: Officer, other man were shot after basketball tournament at Shawnee Park

    LMPD reports there was an officer-involved shooting at Shawnee Park, where a large crowd, including children, had finished watching a basketball game

  • Macau shuts casinos and other businesses to contain COVID outbreak

    Macau will shut almost all commercial and industrial businesses including its casinos for one week from Monday, as authorities race to curb a surge of COVID-19 infections in the world's biggest gambling hub. Essential services including hotels, supermarkets and pharmacies will however remain open, city officials said as they announced the measures at a press conference on Saturday. The announcement came as Macau reported 71 new COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total to 1,374 since mid-June.

  • 2022 NBA free agency: Tracking all signings, latest news

    Which free agents are headed where? Heres a tracker of the latest signings during the NBAs 2022 free agency period.

  • Japan's Kishida gets mandate, Blinken brings US condolences

    Boosted by a new mandate in weekend elections, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Monday with the U.S.'s top diplomat, who delivered condolences over the death of influential former leader Shinzo Abe and reassurances of a strong bilateral alliance. Kishida's governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito secured a solid majority in elections for parliament's upper, less powerful, chamber in a vote Sunday that was imbued with meaning after Abe was assassinated while campaigning Friday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Indonesia for a Group of 20 foreign ministers meeting when Abe was shot, gave Kishida a letter from President Joe Biden to Abe's family.

  • Japan shares rise after election, rest of region declines

    Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday, although Japan's benchmark rallied, welcoming a landslide parliamentary election victory by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Japan's benchmark Nikkei jumped 1.1% in morning trading to 26,803.30. Japan’s governing party and its coalition partner scored a major victory in balloting Sunday, which came two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe was shot by a man emerging from the crowd listening to his campaign speech, took out a homemade gun and fired.

  • Macau shuts all its casinos to curb COVID, gaming shares plunge

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau shut all its casinos for the first time in more than two years on Monday, sending shares in gaming firms tumbling as authorities struggle to contain the worst coronavirus outbreak yet in the world's biggest gambling hub. The city's 30-plus casinos and other businesses will shut for one week and people were ordered to stay at home though short trips for essential services were allowed. Police will monitor flows of people outside and stringent punishments will be imposed for those who disobey, the government said.

  • The U.S. May Be Losing the Fight Against Monkeypox, Scientists Say

    As epidemics go, the monkeypox outbreak should have been relatively easy to snuff out. The virus does not spread efficiently except through intimate contact, and tests and vaccines were at hand even before the current outbreak. Yet the response in the United States has been sluggish and timid, reminiscent of the early days of the COVID pandemic, experts say, raising troubling questions about the nation’s preparedness for pandemic threats. The first cases of monkeypox were reported in May, but te

  • Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron Is Dating Model Paige Lorenze

    A source close to Tyler Cameron tells E! News that he and model Paige Lorenze are dating. Learn about The Bachelorette alum and model’s pairing.

  • US Equity Futures Drop With Stocks as Dollar Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks dropped along with US equity futures Monday and the dollar jumped as the risk of more Covid curbs in China exacerbated overarching worries about the global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityAn Asian equity gauge shed 1% amid dec

  • What do the 'expiration dates' on food really mean? Here's what to know before you toss it

    Labels used on today’s food products seem to be undecipherable. Here's some insight into what they really mean for shoppers.

  • Experts urge caution as ultra contagious BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 strains spread in Oklahoma

    Cases statewide are over five times higher than they were this time last year and have been steadily rising since April.

  • New York City and Los Angeles health officials warn of COVID resurgence

    Health officials in New York City and Los Angeles are sounding the alarm on a resurgence of COVID-19, as cases and virus hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide. CBS News medical contributor Dr David Agus joins CBS Mornings to discuss the latest wave.

  • Monkeypox is spreading. We must move quickly, avoid past mistakes to protect LGBTQ people.

    Officials are largely vaccinating individuals and close contacts among men who have sex with men. This could shift if the outbreak drags on.

  • COVID-19 cases on the rise: What to know about the state of the pandemic

    The U.S. is reporting another rise in COVID-19 cases, but experts say there may be more transmission out there as tests go underreported.

  • Monkeypox in Kansas: Public health officials identify first presumptive positive case in JoCo

    The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the state's first monkeypox case is a presumptive positive patient from Johnson County.