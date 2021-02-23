Macau Casino Operators’ Stocks Rally as China Quarantine Lifted

Abhishek Vishnoi and Daniela Wei

(Bloomberg) -- Macau casino stocks surged the most in nearly two and a half months after the gambling hub reopened to quarantine-free travel from mainland China.

Sands China Ltd. surged as much as 10%, the most since December 2018, and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. rose much as 12%, its steepest gain since March 20. Shares in Wynn Macau Ltd., Melco International Development Ltd. and MGM China Holdings Ltd. each climbed about 9%. A Bloomberg gauge for the sector’s equities jumped as much as 8.5%, the most since November 10.

Macau has gradually been easing quarantine rules on visitors from China, its biggest market, with the final lifting of restrictions on Monday adding to optimism after data showed casino revenue surged last week during the Lunar New Year holidays.

“Easing quarantine policy between mainland China and Macau could provide a ground for foot traffic improvement for Macau casinos,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Angela Hanlee. “We now need to watch how the mainland’s policy toward overseas gambling is in March as it does not want Macau to become an infrastructure facilitating that.”

The casinos have been recovering from their worst year on record after China began lifting travel restrictions months ago. Still, coronavirus testing and social distancing rules have kept many gamblers away, with gross gaming revenue down 64% from a year earlier in January. Visitor arrivals for that month are due later today.

  • Canada votes to recognize China’s treatment of Uighur population as genocide

    Parliament’s move was not supported by Trudeau and likely to raise diplomatic tensions between the two nations Umer Jan attends a rally on 19 February outside the Canadian embassy to encourage Canada in labeling China’s treatment of its Uighur population as genocide. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Canada has become the second country in the world to describe China’s treatment of its Uighur minority as a genocide, following a contentious parliamentary vote which is likely to further raise diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Lawmakers approved the non-binding motion, brought forward by opposition Conservatives, to recognize China’s actions in the north-western Xinjiang province as a genocide against Muslim Uighurs. Prime minister Justin Trudeau and senior members of cabinet did not attend the vote on Monday. All other Liberal members present voted in favour of the motion, except the foreign affairs minister, Marc Garneau, who abstained on behalf of the government. By calling the actions in China a genocide, Canada joins the United States, which made the determination shortly before Donald Trump left office. A similar attempt on a vote in the UK failed earlier this month. But the move by the Canadian parliament is likely to bring a host of new political challenges for the prime minister, who has tried in recent years to strike a balance between pushing back against China’s hostilities and maintaining cordial relations with Beijing. Trudeau, whose Liberal party governs without a parliamentary majority, had previously spoken out against bringing the motion to a vote, telling reporters that genocide was an “extremely loaded” term and that more study of the issue was needed before a determination could be made. Over the weekend, China’s ambassador to Canada criticized the vote, telling the Canadian Press that officials in Ottawa should stay out of China’s internal politics. “We firmly oppose that because it runs counter to the facts. And it’s like, you know, interfering in our domestic affairs,” said Cong Peiwu. “There’s nothing like genocide happening in Xinjiang at all.” More than 1 million Uighurs have been detained in camps in Xinjiang province, and reports have emerged of systematic rape and sexual violence. China denies such allegations and describes the facilities as vocational and educational training centres, saying it is trying to stamp out extremism. But last October, a Canadian parliamentary subcommittee determined that China’s treatment of Uighurs constituted a genocide. The motion is likely to escalate tensions between the two countries, whose relationship has already undergone significant strain since the arrest on a US warrant of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou in December 2018. Within days, two Canadian citizens – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – were detained in China. Canada has described the men’s detention as “hostage diplomacy”. Ahead of the vote, the Conservative leader, Erin O’Toole, had said the motion was necessary to send a “clear and unequivocal signal that we will stand up for human rights and the dignity of human rights, even if it means sacrificing some economic opportunity”. The Conservatives, New Democrats, Bloc Québécois and Greens have all called for sanctions against Chinese officials and for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games to be moved from Beijing.

    (Bloomberg) -- The control room of the Texas electric grid is dominated by a Cineplex-sized screen along one wall. As outdoor temperatures plunged to arctic levels around the low-slung building 30 miles from Austin last Sunday night, all eyes were on it. The news wasn’t good.Electric demand for heat across the state was soaring, as expected, but green dots on the corner state map started flipping to red. Each was a regional power generator, and they were spontaneously shutting down — three coal plants followed quickly by a gas plant in Corpus Christi.Then another metric began to flash: frequency, a measure of electricity flow on the grid. The 60 hertz needed for stability fell to 59.93.Bill Magness, chief executive officer of the grid operator, was watching intently and understood instantly what was at stake. Below 59 and the state’s electrical system would face cascading blackouts that would take weeks or months to restore. In India in 2012, 700 million people were plunged into darkness in such a moment.Texas was “seconds and minutes” from such a catastrophe, Magness recalled. It shouldn’t have been happening. After the winter blackouts of 2011, plants should have protected themselves against such low temperatures. The basis of the Texas system is the market — demand soars, you make money. Demand was soaring last Sunday, but the plants were shutting down.If insufficient power came in, the grid wouldn’t be able to support the energy demand from customers and the other power plants that supply them, causing a cycle of dysfunction. So over the following hours, grid operators ordered the largest forced power outage in U.S. history.More than 2,000 miles away in San Juan, Puerto Rico, power trader Adam Sinn had been sitting at his computer watching the frequency chart plummet in real time. He knew the dip would be enough to start forcing power plants offline, potentially causing more widespread blackouts. It was an unprecedented situation but, from his perspective, entirely avoidable.In fact, it was a crisis years in the making. Texas’s power grid is famously independent — and insular. Its self-contained grid is powered almost entirely in-state with limited import ability, thereby allowing the system to avoid federal oversight. It’s also an energy-only market, meaning the grid relies on price signals from extreme power prices to spur investments in new power plants, batteries and other supplies.There is no way to contract power supply to meet the highest demand periods, something known as a capacity market on other grids. There are no mandates or penalties compelling generators to make supply available when it’s needed, or to cold-proof their equipment for storms like the one that slammed Texas last weekend.So, as the cold began shutting in natural gas supplies, freezing instruments at power plants and icing over wind turbines, there wasn’t enough back-up generation available to meet demand. As many as 5 million homes and businesses were abruptly thrust into frigid darkness for nearly four straight days as the crisis continued, ensnaring more than a dozen other states as far as away as California and roiling commodity markets across the globe.Now, as the snow across Texas melts and the lights come back on, answers remain hard to come by. What’s clear is that no one — neither the power plants that failed to cold-proof their equipment nor the grid operator charged with safeguarding the electric system — was prepared for such an extreme weather event. What happened in those two hours highlights just how vulnerable even the most sophisticated energy systems are to the vagaries of climate change, and how close it all came to crashing down. The warning signs started well before the cold set in. Nearly a week before the blackouts began, the operator of a wind farm in Texas alerted the grid manager, known as Ercot, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, that ice from the impending storm could force it offline, an early signal that capacity on the system would likely be compromised.On Thursday, a natural gas trader trying to secure supplies for his company’s power plants for the holiday weekend was surprised to see prices surging. The reason? There were concerns that gas production in West Texas was at risk of freezing off, which would crimp supplies for power generation. And Sinn, the owner of Aspire Commodities, noticed from his computer in San Juan that day-ahead power prices on Texas’s grid were climbing, a sign that the market was anticipating scarcity.By Saturday, a considerable amount of capacity was already offline, some of it for routine maintenance and some of it due to weather. This is because in Texas peak demand is associated with summer heat so many plants do routine maintenance in winter.Wind was the first to go, as dense fog settled over turbine fleets, freezing on contact. The slow build-up of moisture over several days caused some of the blades to ice over, while connection lines began to droop under the weight of the ice until power production from some wind farms completely ceased. But because the resource makes up a minor share of Texas’s wintertime power mix, grid operators didn’t view it as a big problem. Then gas generation began declining. That was inconvenient, but not unmanageable. There was still plenty of supply on the system.On Sunday, the mood in the control room grew tense. As the cold deepened, demand climbed sharply, hitting and then exceeding the state’s all-time winter peak. But the lights stayed on. Magness and his director of system operations, Dan Woodfin, watched the monitors from an adjoining room, satisfied that they had made it through the worst of the crisis.“We thought maybe we are OK for the rest of the night,” Magness said.They weren’t.At 11 p.m., the green dots on the monitor overlooking the control room turned red. Across the state, power plant owners started seeing instruments on their lines freezing and causing their plants to go down. In some cases, well shut-ins in West Texas caused gas supplies to dip, reducing pressure at gas plants and forcing them offline. At that point, virtually all of the generation falling off the grid came from coal or gas plants.“Contrary to some early hot takes, gas and coal were actually the biggest culprits in the crisis,” said Eric Fell, director of North America gas at Wood MacKenzie.Back in Taylor, the town northeast of Austin, where Ercot is based, orange and red emergency displays began flashing on the giant flat-screens that lined the operators’ workstations.“It happened very fast — there were several that went off in a row,” Magness said.In the span of 30 minutes, 2.6 gigawatts of capacity had disappeared from Texas’s power grid, enough to power half a million homes.“The key operators realized, this has got to stop. This isn’t allowed to happen,” said Magness.By that point, the temperature outside had fallen to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 Celsius). Across the state, streets were icing over and snowbanks piling up. Demand kept climbing. And plants kept falling offline.No one in the room had anticipated this. And it was about to get worse.The generation outages were causing frequency to fall — as much as 0.5 hertz in a half-hour. “Then we started to see lots of generation come off,” Magness said.To stem the plunge, operators would have to start “shedding load.” All at once, control room staff began calling transmission operators across the state, ordering them to start cutting power to their customers.“As we shed load and the frequency continued to decline, we ordered another block of load shed and the frequency declined further, and we ordered another block of load shed,” said Woodfin, who slept in his office through the crisis.Operators removed 10 gigawatts of demand from 1:30 a.m. until 2:30 a.m., essentially cutting power to 2 million homes in one fell swoop.The utility that services San Antonio, CPS Energy, was one of those that got an order to cut power.“We excluded anything critical, any circuit that had a hospital or police,” CPS chief executive Paula Gold-Williams said Friday. “We kept the airport up.”Alton McCarver’s apartment in Austin was one of the homes that lost power. The IT worker woke shivering at 2:30 a.m., an hour after the blackouts began, and tried turning up the thermostat. “Even my dog, he was shaking in the house because he was so cold,” he said.McCarver wanted to take his wife and 9-year-old daughter to shelter with a friend who still had power, but the steep hills around their home were coated in ice and he didn’t think they could make the drive safely. “You’re hungry, you’re frustrated, you’re definitely cold,” he said. “I was mostly worried about my family.”The power cuts worked — at least in so far as Ercot managed to keep demand below rapidly falling supply.But the grid operator shed load so rapidly that some generators and market watchers have wondered whether they exacerbated the problem.What’s more, frequency continued to fluctuate through the early hours of the morning, potentially causing even more power plants to trip, according to Ercot market participants. The Sandy Creek coal plant near Waco was one them, falling offline at 1:56 a.m. in tandem with the frequency dip, according to data from the plant operator. Ercot, however, maintains that the frequency stayed above the level at which plants would trip.And as blackouts spread across the state, power was cut not only to homes and businesses but to the compressor stations that power natural gas pipelines — further cutting off the flow of supplies to power plants.Power supplies became so scarce that what were supposed to be “rolling” blackouts ended up lasting for days at a time, leaving millions of Texans without lights, heat and, eventually without water. Even the Ercot control center lost water, and had to bring in portable toilets for its staff. “It’s just catastrophic,” said Tony Clark, a former commissioner with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and a senior adviser at law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP. By Friday, when Ercot declared that the emergency had ended, 14.4 million people still lacked reliable access to public water supplies, and the crisis had already cost the state $50 billion in damages, according to Accuweather. Meanwhile, some generators made a windfall as energy prices soared to $9,000 a megawatt-hour during the crisis. In all, generators have earned more than $44.6 billion in electricity sales alone this year — more than 2018-2020 combined, according to Wood Mackenzie. Those earnings don’t take into account any hedges that may have been in place.In the wake of the blackouts, the Public Utility Commission of Texas announced an investigation into the factors that led to the disaster.But at least the lights were coming back on. In the afternoon, shell-shocked people trickled out of their homes to soak up the sun. “It feels crazy standing outside in the 40 degree sunlight,” said Cassie Moore, a 35-year-old writer and educator, who offered up her shower and washing machine to her boss and friends who were still without power or water. “In this same spot a few days ago I was worried that my dogs might freeze to death.”—With Javier Blas (Updates with electricity sales total in third-to-last paragraph. A previous version corrected the individuals responsible for ordering the blackouts in the sixth paragraph and the timing and scope of the generation decline at Sandy Creek coal plant in the 37th paragraph, based on data shared by the plant operator. )For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- For an employee who raked in millions each year, one of Duet Group’s top traders maintained fairly irregular desk hours.Some days he wouldn’t set foot at all inside the office on the fourth floor of Al Fattan Tower in Dubai’s financial center, according to former colleagues who asked not to be identified discussing corporate life. But for a few weeks each spring, when European companies dole out dividends, the trader -- whom Bloomberg is choosing to call A. for legal reasons -- would log long days at his desk and generate huge profits for his firm.Those deals have come back to haunt Duet, after A. turned from a star performer to a star witness for German prosecutors. A.’s story reveals the far-reaching net that continues to entangle individuals and firms who were engaged in so-called Cum-Ex transactions, almost a decade after the dividend-tax practice ended. London-based Duet at its peak had several billion dollars under management and allegedly played a key role in arranging the deals.A., who left the firm in 2015, is one of the first traders to cooperate with an investigation into what German lawmakers say is one of the biggest tax heists in European history. He joins a handful of finance industry figures who did Cum-Ex trades at other firms and have provided testimony about former employers, colleagues and counterparties -- cooperation that has helped some of them stay out of jail.This story is based on London court filings and an indictment against two bankers -- convicted last year -- assembled by German authorities, as well as conversations with more than a dozen people involved in the probe and familiar with Duet’s operations. They asked not to be identified because details of the case remain confidential.Tough ChoicesPolice briefly apprehended Duet co-founder Henry Gabay last year in connection with an extradition hearing. Gabay denies any wrongdoing. At least three other people with ties to Duet have faced scrutiny from the authorities. One Duet employee -- who works in operations -- lost a ruling this month challenging a German extradition request, after A.’s testimony resulted in a warrant.Sanjay Shah, a former Cum-Ex trader with Solo Capital Partners LLP, says that those under scrutiny face a stark choice.“Do they just want to cooperate and do what they need to do to have an easy life? It’s as simple as that,” Shah said in an interview late last year.Last month, Danish prosecutors charged Shah and another Briton for their alleged roles in a 9.6 billion-krone ($1.6 billion) tax-fraud probe. He maintains that what he did was legal and denies any wrongdoing.The ex-trader, A., is under investigation himself. His lawyers in Germany and the U.K. declined to comment.New GigA. had never heard of Gabay’s firm when he was first approached by a headhunter about the role -- but one thing he was intimately familiar with was tax.A qualified chartered accountant, he had worked on “tax-optimizing” ideas in the mid-2000s while at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in London. A. told prosecutors that he helped develop a Cum-Ex structure for the U.S. bank in 2008, only for the firm to abort the practice a year later because of a change in regulation, according to the indictment in the German case.Patrick Burton, a spokesman for JPMorgan in London, declined to comment.A.’s testimony, which detailed Duet’s Cum-Ex operations, caught up with Gabay in an unsuspecting moment in late June. Strolling through Toulon airport in the south of France with his wife and their children for a flight back to London, he was briefly apprehended by French police at the request of German prosecutors and forced to stay at a fixed residence after posting bail.At Gabay’s extradition hearing in Aix-en-Provence in July, a French judge said that German prosecutors believe he took part in a scheme that defrauded the state of 94 million euros ($110 million) between 2009 and 2011. Gabay complained in court that he was never summoned by authorities, and that he would have responded immediately had that been the case. But he never got an email or a phone call, he said.‘Fully Innocent’The Duet boss didn’t oppose extradition to Germany and he was released the same day he arrived in the country after posting a security deposit. He hasn’t been charged in any German case.In a statement a few hours after the French hearing last summer, Gabay said he was willing to cooperate with German investigators. He also said that in 2010 he wasn’t a controlling shareholder of Duet.Gabay said after the French hearing that he “had no role in any part of the business that dealt with dividend arbitrage strategies.” He said those sorts of transactions were run by another team. For the fund to which the allegations appear to relate, Gabay said he “never traded any stock, selected any service provider.”“I’m fully innocent and I’m defending myself,” Gabay told a London court about the Cum-Ex probe, in an unrelated civil lawsuit in January. He declined to further comment on most aspects of this story.The DragnetGabay isn’t the only Duet alumnus affected by A.’s testimony.Alain Schibl, one of the firm’s founders, and Osman Semerci, a former executive who joined Duet more than a decade ago after leaving Merrill Lynch & Co., have both agreed to be interviewed by Cologne prosecutors.An attorney for Schibl declined to comment other than to confirm that both executives are cooperating with the probe. Schibl left Duet in 2013. A lawyer for Semerci declined to comment.Another, relatively junior, Duet employee faces extradition to Germany. Vijaya Sankar, 44, lost a bid to challenge German prosecutors’ arrest warrant, which was based on A.’s testimony. The warrant also outlines the alleged roles of Schibl, Semerci and Gabay.“Extradition would not be disproportionate taking account of the seriousness of the conduct alleged and the likely penalty in relation to the offenses,” Judge Timothy Godfrey said while ruling on Sankar’s case Feb. 9. Sankar is being sought over three counts of tax crimes.Like the other Duet officials, Sankar hasn’t been charged with a crime, his lawyers said.Godfrey’s ruling said that “together with” A., Sankar assumed the planning of the transactions.A. was in charge of setting up the deals at Duet, according to his testimony cited in the German indictment. He started to cooperate with Cologne prosecutors after he learned he was being investigated, people familiar with the situation said. His role was similar to that of other players at funds who orchestrated the transactions for investors, effectively turning the former into prime targets for the German authorities.The move against Duet highlights how a dragnet is now being drawn through the entire Cum-Ex industry, following executives around almost a decade after the end of the controversial trading strategy.Eager for MoreThe Cum-Ex scandal has touched all corners of high finance, from smaller outfits like Gabay’s firm, to storied private-banking dynasties like the Warburgs in Hamburg, and to Wall Street giants including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. Germany has secured convictions of ex-traders and settlements with institutions like Deutsche Bank AG and Unicredit SpA’s German HVB unit, and lawmakers in the country -- who claim the trades cost the state some 10 billion euros -- are eager for more.The transactions took advantage of a now-abandoned method of taxing dividends, which was exploited to get multiple refunds on the same batch of shares through a combination of short sales and other transactions. Those setting up the deals were typically busiest in the run-up to the dividend season, which usually lasted until the end of the second quarter, traders recall.In Germany, the practice ended in 2012 when the country revised its rules. Many of those involved in Cum-Ex have said that they believed it was lawful at the time, and they received legal advice saying as much.The probes have spread beyond Germany, and several European countries are pursuing finance professionals with ties to the U.K. Denmark is targeting Shah, while a former trader at his Solo Capital lost a bid in January to block a Belgian extradition request in that country’s probe.“Cum-Ex trading was embraced by many market participants, including investment banks, asset managers and brokers, supported by their lawyers and accountants,” said Neil Swift, a partner at law firm Peters & Peters in London. “In order to work effectively, it needed the many and varied cast to work together, satisfied that what they were doing was above board.”Colorful CareerDuet executives began embracing various kinds of dividend-tax deals with the 2008 arrival of Salim Mohamed, a former Merrill Lynch trader, who hasn’t been charged with wrongdoing and didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. He left after just a year. Gabay and his colleagues went looking for a replacement -- and found A.Duet partners were informed about all of A.’s activities, not least because of the high profits, according to the European warrant filed against Sankar. A. structured the deals and Sankar executed them, according to the warrant, which was released by the London court overseeing the extradition request.For Gabay, an ex-Wall Street banker, his arrest over the summer was a low point in a colorful career that saw him linked last year with a potential investment in English soccer club Derby County FC.A Turkish-born Swiss national, Gabay started his finance career in the 1990s at Merrill Lynch before he moved to Credit Suisse Group AG, where he became head of Israeli and Turkish investment banking. He left in 2000 and helped to found Duet soon after as an operator of hedge funds and private-equity funds.Cum-Ex is also causing Duet trouble in civil court in Germany. Credit Agricole SA’s CACEIS unit is suing Duet, Gabay, Schibl, Semerci as well as A. as part of a bid to recoup more than 300 million euros linked to Cum-Ex trades.‘Upside Down’Gabay, in an email, said the lawsuit wasn’t well founded and emphasized that Duet was among more than two dozen defendants, including global financial institutions. A lawyer for Schibl said the suit is without merit and the court was asked to dismiss it. Semerci hasn’t received any filing. At least two lawyers who were involved in Cum-Ex transactions were also sued in the case.Gabay says he’s experienced the strain that the Cum-Ex probes had caused.“Since July, my life has been upside down,” he told the London court in the unrelated case in January.For his part, A. returned to London after leaving Duet. He now runs a firm that offers residence in the European Union to overseas investors through so-called golden-visa investments.In 2017, he was contacted by a lawyer heavily involved in Cum-Ex and going by the fake name of “Benjamin Frey,” who was the first person to cooperate with prosecutors in Cologne probing the trades. He warned A. that he was also under investigation.Soon after, A. became one of the first traders to cooperate and talk to prosecutors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Long Blockchain Corp., the former iced-tea company that became a poster child of crypto-investment excesses, had its shares delisted by U.S. regulators after failing to file financial reports for years.Long Blockchain, which changed its name from Long Island Ice Tea Corp. in 2017, had been trading over-the-counter since Nasdaq kicked it off its exchange in 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in an order. The SEC officially pulled the Farmingdale, New York-based company’s registration Monday, citing the fact that the last time it filed a financial report was for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018.Long Blockchain was among obscure micro-cap companies that embraced a massive rally for Bitcoin in 2017 to rebrand themselves as focusing on digital tokens. They were rewarded with huge jumps in their share prices, and scrutiny from regulators as to whether the new business descriptions were legitimate.In its order, the SEC said Long Blockchain’s shift from making soft drinks to blockchain technology never materialized. The company agreed to have its share registration revoked without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings. Long Blockchain didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. (Updates that company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreign holidays banned until at least May 17 under coronavirus roadmap

    Foreign holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest as a review is conducted into the safety of reopening borders. The current raft of tough travel restrictions – including triple testing of passengers, quarantine hotels for arrivals from red list countries and 10-day self-isolation at home for other travellers – will remain in place until mid-May. However, the review will investigate how they could be lifted through vaccine certificates for travellers who want to holiday abroad and verify their inoculations, and through testing for both inbound and outbound travellers. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, will head the review which is expected to report on April 12 in time for a potential decision by May 17. IATA, an international association of airlines that is in talks with the Government, claims its vaccination app, operating in a similar way to yellow fever certificates, could be ready to go live by the end of March. But government sources insisted no date had been set on when international travel could resume and it would only be determined by the review. However, it is understood ministers are keen to restore it “as soon as possible” with the possibility that some restrictions including testing and some form of quarantine could be retained alongside any vaccine certification scheme to ensure a safe return to foreign travel. Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown - key dates revealed