Macau casino operators soar as China allows tour groups after nearly 3 years

A woman walks past a Bank of China branch next to the Grand Lisboa hotel and casino in Macau
1
·2 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares in Macau casino operators soared up to 13% on Monday after the city's leader said China would resume an e-visa scheme for mainland travellers and permit group tours, which could likely boost the footfall in the world's biggest gambling hub.

The Chinese special administrative region, which is the only place in the country where it is legal for citizens to gamble in casinos, will aim to open to mainland tour groups in November for the first time in almost three years, the city's chief executive Ho Iat Seng said on Saturday.

Macau, a former Portuguese colony, has implemented stringent COVID-19 pandemic restrictions with tight border controls since 2020, resulting in a major impact on its casino industry.

The announcement came earlier than expected, analysts said, who had anticipated such measures to be introduced only early next year. Mainland gamblers account for around 90% of total casino revenue.

"Although it's tough to quantify the immediate benefit, we believe the resumption of e-visas and group tours should alleviate friction for a Macau trip, as well as signal to many that it's okay to visit," said DS Kim, an analyst at JP Morgan in Hong Kong.

"Finally we feel we can talk about a return to normalcy."

Sands China rose more than 13%, Wynn Macau climbed 7%, Galaxy Entertainment advanced 10% while shares of SJM and MGM China jumped 8% each.

While the border between Macau and the mainland has been open for two years, traffic remained sluggish due to the lack of e-visas, which were readily used by Chinese gamblers prior to the pandemic to make instant bookings.

Currently, Chinese tourists to Macau need to book a visa appointment followed by a week-long approval process. The individual visa scheme accounted for around 50% of Chinese visitors to Macau in 2019 while tour groups accounted for around 25% of visitation.

In the first phase, the resumption of tour groups will come from five provinces -- Guangdong, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Fujian -- which represented almost 60% of mainland visits to Macau in 2019.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • As Ukraine claws back territory, the IMF is crucial to gaining more financial support from Kyiv’s allies, says National Bank chief

    Cooperation with the IMF sends “an important signal” to other creditors, Kyrylo Shevchenko, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, told MarketWatch.

  • Watch: Tom Kim goes full Tiger hat throw after walk-off birdie

    Tom Kim delivered a Tiger-like celebration after sinking a birdie putt on the final hole to win his fourball match Saturday at the Presidents Cup.

  • Bills safety Micah Hyde to miss rest of 2022 season with neck injury

    Hyde suffered the injury in Week 2.

  • McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen

    Japan's McDonald's fast food restaurants will raise prices on about 60% of offerings to customers, fuelled by rising input costs and exchange-rate fluctuations, the company said on Monday. From Friday, the cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will increase to 410 yen ($2.85) from 390 yen, McDonald's Holding Company Japan Ltc said in a statement, reflecting increases of 10 to 30 yen on many items. A Big Mac costs $5.15 in the United States, according to the Economist magazine's index of prices worldwide.

  • The AP Interview: Marcos wants to 'reintroduce' Philippines

    Looking to “reintroduce the Philippines" to the world, new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home — if, that is, the twin specters of pandemic and climate change can be overcome or at least managed. Marcos, swept into office this spring, is already drawing distinctions both subtle and obvious between himself and his voluble predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who alienated many international partners with his violent approach to fighting drug trafficking and the coarse rhetoric he used to galvanize supporters. Asked if Duterte went too far with his lethal drug crackdown, Marcos redirected the criticism toward those who carried out the plan.

  • Here to stay? China's cityscapes transformed by thousands of COVID test booths

    A thousand days since the World Health Organization (WHO) was told of a "viral pneumonia" in central China, many countries have returned to pre-COVID-19 life. Not so China itself - in cities big or small, routine PCR testing is the new normal. On Dec. 31, 2019, the WHO's office in China was informed of cases of pneumonia of an unknown cause in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei province.

  • Amid unrest, Iranian Guard attacks militant group in Iraq

    Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard on Saturday attacked a Kurdish militant group's base located in the north of neighboring Iraq, state media said, a week after widespread anti-government protests began over a young woman's death in police custody. The death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police, has launched unrest across Iran's provinces and capital of Tehran.

  • Scott Coker clarifies comments about Bellator contacting Nate Diaz

    Bellator president Scott Coker discovered Nate Diaz is still under an exclusive negotiation period with the UFC.

  • Philippines' Marcos Seeks Russian Fuel

    The Philippines is holding talks to buy fuel and other key commodities from Russia, despite international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg's Shery Ahn spoke to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in New York, and he says the country's national interest overrides potential concerns over the war. Marcos also says he is open to renewing talks with China on joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea.

  • Arizona judge bans abortion statewide by reinstating 1864 law

    Arizona judge bans abortion statewide by reinstating 1864 law

  • Saudi Arabia claims Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange was facilitated “on humanitarian grounds”

    Saudi Arabia was guided by humanitarian principles in its efforts to mediate a major prisoner of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud claimed in an interview with the BBC on Sept. 23.

  • Wall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- Global financial firms, still smarting from multi-billion dollar losses in Russia, are now reassessing the risks of doing business in Greater China after an escalation of tensions over Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin More O

  • Mega-Polluting Coal Plans Clash With Australia’s Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposed pipeline of coal mine projects in Australia, the world’s second-biggest exporter of the fuel, are threatening to lock in decades of new carbon emissions and challenge the country’s promises of bolder climate action.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signa

  • Zelenskiy condemns referendums, Iranian drones

    STORY: "These are not just crimes against international law and Ukrainian law, these are crimes against specific people, against a nation," Zelenskiy said.Russia launched referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains Russia is carrying out a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine, rid it of dangerous nationalists and defend Russia from transatlantic alliance NATO.Ukraine said on Friday it had downed four Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones used by Russia's armed forces, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to complain that Tehran was harming Ukrainian citizens.Video released by Ukrainian authorities show firefighters tackling a blaze in the port city of Odesa, said to have been caused by Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones used by Russia's armed forces.Separate video also released by Ukraine on Friday claimed to show an Iranian drone downed at sea.Reuters was not able to verify the date and location of the video.Ukraine and the United States accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, a charge Tehran denies.

  • Drive too fast on Pacific Avenue in Pierce County? You might reconsider as of Sept. 26

    Emphasis patrols are coming.

  • Russians collect only officers bodies from battlefield

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:59 The Ukrainian military have received another confirmation that Russian invaders only collect bodies of their officers from battlefields. Source: press service of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: Border guards reported that during the September counteroffensive on Donetsk front, in the vicinities of Sviatohirsk, their colleagues found Russian officer's cap with the signature "senior lieutenant Sanzhiev S.

  • Anti-mobilisation protests break out in Dagestan, police respond by shooting

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:27 Residents of the village of Endirey in the Republic of Dagestan blocked the Khasavyurt-Makhachkala highway with an anti-mobilisation protest on the afternoon of Sunday, 25 September.

  • Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace

    Saudi Arabia appears to be leaving behind the stream of negative coverage that the killing of Jamal Khashoggi elicited since 2018. Saudi Arabia’s busy week of triumphs included brokering a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, holding a highbrow summit on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, marking the country’s national day with pomp and pageantry, hosting the German chancellor and discussing energy supply with top White House officials. The kingdom is able to draw focus back to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious rebranding of Saudi Arabia and his goals to build both the world's largest sovereign wealth fund and pull the kingdom up from the G-20 to the more exclusive G-7 nations representing the biggest economies.

  • China vows interference with Taiwan will be ‘crushed’ by ‘wheels of history’

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered an ominous message on Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly, stating that international efforts to interfere with Taiwan will be “crushed by the wheels of history.” “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of all Chinese and any move to obstruct…

  • Russian invaders again attack Odesa with kamikaze drones

    Invading Russian forces attacked the southern city of Odesa with kamikaze drones early on Sept. 25, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne has reported.