Macau Casino Stocks Drop Amid First Covid Outbreak in 8 Months

(Bloomberg) -- Macau casino stocks slid on Monday after the city reported more than two dozen Covid-19 infections at the weekend, the first cases in eight months, prompting more border restrictions from mainland China that may further hit tourism to the world’s largest gaming hub.

A Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau’s six major casino operators fell 5%. Casino operator Sands China Ltd. plunged as much as 8.3%.

There were 31 positive cases in the Macau community as of Sunday evening, the government said in a Facebook post, coming just days after quarantine requirements for incoming visitors were eased. Authorities ordered mass testing of residents between Sunday and Tuesday, with schools and “non-essential business” shut until further notice.

Restaurants, bars and casinos remain unaffected for now, although officials have encouraged them to take measures such as suspending dining-in services or operations to reduce visitation.

Zhuhai, a neighboring mainland city, requires seven days of home quarantine and another seven days of “self health monitoring,” for those who arrive from Macau, according to a government statement on Sunday.

The latest Covid flareup is a fresh blow to Macau’s gambling industry, which has been suffering from a tourism drought since March amid outbreaks on the mainland, the city’s largest source of visitors. The enclave’s casino revenue plunged more than 60% year-on-year in both April and May, while operators burn through millions of dollars of cash every day.

Gross gaming revenue is likely to hit “near-zero levels” for at least a few weeks until the situation is under control, said JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts including DS Kim in a note on Sunday. In a worst-case scenario of no revenue, SJM Holdings Ltd. and Sands will only have enough liquidity to survive until March next year, while most other operators have between one-and-a-half to two years of liquidity, Kim wrote. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. has enough cash to last through five years, according to Kim.

Mainland Cases

Beijing and Shanghai reported one case each outside of quarantine on Sunday, with authorities in the Chinese capital resuming all subway services and some bus operations. There were 24 local cases in China on Sunday.

The country is increasingly relying on frequent mass testing to stick to its Covid Zero stance in the face of the hyper-infectious omicron variant. Shanghai plans to test the entire city every weekend until the end of July, and tens of thousands of lab testing booths are being set up across large hubs nationwide to allow regular swabbing.

China Steps Up Testing as US Envoy Warns of Investment Chill

Hong Kong logged more than 1,000 cases a day over the weekend. The territory’s outgoing chief executive, Carrie Lam, has refrained from imposing new restrictions, telling the South China Morning Post that the city’s tough border-control measures “are not tenable” and the government should make a decision if it wants to fully reopen by the end of this year.

Macau and Hong Kong are semi-autonomous special administrative regions of China that maintain a degree of economic independence.

Last week, Macau eased quarantine requirements for arrivals from Hong Kong, Taiwan and other places, cutting the isolation period to 10 days from 14, plus seven days of self monitoring. The number of visitors to the city slid 24% in April from a year earlier after a 30% decline in March. Revenue for its key casino industry dropped 68% in May to 3.34 billion patacas ($413 million) as China tightened travel restrictions during a record Covid outbreak.

On Saturday, Macau officials announced the city would enter an “immediate state of Covid-19 prevention” amid a significant risk of Covid transmission after a preliminary positive case was detected in the community.

Macau’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U called on residents to stay at home during a media briefing Sunday. The government also urged residents “not to panic buy” and said there would be adequate supplies of food and essential goods.

Authorities are still investigating the source of the infections after uncovering some cases during the lockdown of a building where residents were tested, the city’s health officials said. Those who tested positive include a cluster of workers employed from outside of Macau, and their colleagues and employers. Another cluster involves a person working at a prison and his relatives, according to a government statement.

