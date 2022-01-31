Macau Legend Plunges 30% After CEO Arrested in Junket Clampdown

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Macau Legend Development Ltd. fell by a record after the firm’s chief executive officer was arrested on money laundering charges, in further sign of clampdown in the world’s largest gaming market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock slumped as much as 30% on Monday following the news. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of casino shares declined as much as 1.4%, with Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. and Wynn Macau Ltd. each falling more than 2%.

Macau Legend said in an earlier statement that Chief Executive Officer Weng Lin Chan has been detained by police. Chan is also chairman of the city’s second-biggest junket operator Tak Chun Group.

Read: Macau Arrests Second Junket Boss on Money Laundering Charges

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.