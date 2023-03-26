Macau takes another step in economic diversification plan with launch of new asset-trading exchange

The first batch of a financial product that raised 890 million yuan (US$130 million) listed on a new asset-trading exchange in Macau, marking another step by the former Portuguese colony to diversify its economy and cut reliance on gaming and tourism.

Micro Connect Macau Financial Assets Exchange (MCEX), backed by Charles Li Xiaojia, the former CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), is not a traditional bourse as it does not trade stocks or bonds, but a new asset class called Daily Revenue Obligations (DROs). Institutional investors can buy DRO units, which provide funding to China's micro and small businesses in exchange for part of their daily revenue.

The 890 million yuan raised from international investors since 2021 was converted into DROs by Micro Connect, a Hong Kong-based fintech company also founded by Li. The funds were raised for 184 chained brands in mainland China that have a combined 2,881 stores in 169 cities.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The DROs can only be traded by members of MCEX, which is in the process of accepting memberships from banks, insurance companies, asset management firms or pension providers in Macau or other jurisdictions, a Micro Connect spokesman said. Trading is not open to retail investors, he added.

A listing ceremony for the first batch of DROs on the Micro Connect Macau Financial Asset Exchange was held in Macau on Saturday. Photo: Handout alt=A listing ceremony for the first batch of DROs on the Micro Connect Macau Financial Asset Exchange was held in Macau on Saturday. Photo: Handout>

"It is hoped that after the trial operation of MCEX, the business model will be gradually straightened out and a solid risk prevention mechanism will be established," said Chan Sau-san, chairman of the Monetary Authority of Macau, at the launch of MCEX on Saturday, which was attended by Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng.

Story continues

The monetary authority is keen to develop a modern financial industry by leveraging the city's highly open financial system, and bring different types of financial institutions to Macau, Chan said.

Macau has a much smaller financial sector than Hong Kong, which only has two financial intermediaries, 25 insurance companies and 31 banks. In comparison, Hong Kong has about 600 stockbrokers, 165 insurance companies and 160 banks.

Li, 62, co-founded Micro Connect with financier Gary Zhang in August 2021, after leaving HKEX in December 2020. It offers funding to small businesses that fail to get bank loans for expansion.

Li said the new exchange is the world's first platform tailor-made for China's micro economy.

"By leveraging China's leading digital economy, it will reshape the global financial landscape," Li said.

Charles Li launched the fintech platform Micro Connect in August 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen alt=Charles Li launched the fintech platform Micro Connect in August 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen>

Some 40 million small and medium-sized enterprises and 90 million self-employed individuals needed financial support in mainland China last year, according to central government data.

"The establishment of MCEX means that financing via financial exchanges is no longer exclusive to a small number of large companies, but now a convenient choice for millions of micro and small businesses," Zhang said. "As an important channel for these entities, Macau will rise to become a new international financial centre in the digital age."

The MCEX is the second trading platform in Macau, after Namkwong (Group) established Chongwa (Macau) Financial Asset Exchange in August 2018 for bond offerings.

These developments came after Beijing announced a raft of policies in December 2019 aimed at diversifying Macau's economy by building its financial services industry. Among them was a plan to set up a Nasdaq-like stock exchange with trading denominated in yuan, but no launch date has been announced so far.

Hong Kong-based brokers and other financial firms will take a wait-and-see approach to MCEX, said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, ­the managing director at Wealthy Securities.

"It is a good idea to have a new financial exchange to help small mainland companies to raise fund," Tse said. "However, we do not know if Macau has any investor protection and other risk management measures in place."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.