Macclenny Elementary School on lockdown while deputies look for theft suspect, BCSO says

Baker County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that there is a large law enforcement presence at Macclenny Elementary School due to a suspect being in the area.

According to police, students and faculty are safe and secure. Deputies locked down the school because they believe a theft suspect is hiding in the wooded area near the school.

They believe the suspect stole an SUV overnight. Deputies are canvassing the area.

