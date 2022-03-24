MacDonald Middle School in East Lansing closes early after threat discovered

MacDonald Middle School in East Lansing, pictured Monday, May 3, 2021.

EAST LANSING — MacDonald Middle School in East Lansing sent students home Thursday morning as authorities investigate a threat.

East Lansing Public Schools administrators alerted East Lansing police officers Thursday after finding a note containing a threat left at the school, according to police Lt. Chad Pride.

Officers worked with school officials to recover evidence and statements as part of their investigation, he said. Students were released from school early while police maintained a presence at the school.

"As this is an active investigation, the men and women of the East Lansing Police Department will do whatever it takes to make sure that our community feels safe and that threats like these are investigated thoroughly," Pride said.

No arrests have been made and officers continue working to identify suspects, he said.

East Lansing Public Schools officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

