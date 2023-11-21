Macedon police chief faces DWI charges in two towns

Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera was charged with driving while intoxicated in two Wayne County towns, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Rivera crashed his patrol car on Waterford Road, near Gananda Parkway, around 8:15 a.m. Monday, deputies said. No injuries were reported, but the patrol car sustained front-end damage and was towed from the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies did not release further details of the crash. Responding officers from the Macedon police department said that while investigating the crash, they suspected that Rivera was intoxicated and called Wayne County sheriff’s deputies to help with the investigation.

Deputies charged Rivera with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher. He was also charged with DWI by Macedon police.

Rivera was issued appearance tickets to return to both Macedon Town Court and Walworth Town Court at later dates.

Monday's crash came less than a year after Rivera went out on a voluntary unpaid leave following an incident at a Macedon restaurant in December 2022 in which Rivera was intoxicated and fell repeatedly in the bar, injuring himself. He apologized for his actions, stating that he was struggling with mental health issues and was battling "demons like many veterans."

Rivera has been Macedon's police chief since March 2022, replacing retiring chief John Colella.

Rivera had previously worked for the Rochester Police Department for more than two decades and was a commander and part of former RPD Chief La Ron Singletary's command staff when he and several other senior officers retired in September 2020. A veteran, Rivera served in both the United States Marine Corps and the Army for more than two decades, starting in 1989, according to Rivera's resume.

