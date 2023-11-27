Macedon police chief resigns after crash last week, DWI charges

Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera has resigned after police say he crashed his patrol car while driving while intoxicated last week.

Rivera's resignation was accepted during a special meeting of the Macedon Town Board on Nov. 21, Town Supervisor Kim Leonard confirmed.

The board also voted to appoint Sgt. Adam Husk as officer in charge and to open an internal investigation into how Macedon police handled the crash. Officer Brigette Goodfriend was suspended pending that investigation.

Rivera crashed his patrol car on Waterford Road around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby said. Nobody was injured, but his cruiser was damaged and towed from the scene.

While investigating, Macedon police suspected Rivera was intoxicated and called the sheriff's office for help.

Sheriff's deputies charged the police chief with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Macedon police also charged him with DWI.

Rivera took voluntary unpaid leave last year after an incident in which he fell repeatedly, injuring himself, while intoxicated at a bar. The police chief said he was struggling with his mental health.

Rivera could not be reached for comment Monday.

Reporter Victoria Freile contributed to this report.

Kayla Canne reports on community justice and safety efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Get in touch at kcanne@gannett.com or on Twitter @kaylacanne.

