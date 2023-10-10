Macedonia man pleads guilty to sexually abusing and secretly videotaping several children

A Macedonia man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to 13 charges related to sexually abusing several children and using secret cameras to capture video and photographs of them.

William Lupica, 72, was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday morning in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield’s courtroom.

Instead, Lupica accepted an agreement with prosecutors that involved him pleading guilty Tuesday via Zoom to two counts each of rape and gross sexual imposition, as well as numerous counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges against Lupica. He initially faced 21 felony charges.

The plea deal doesn’t include an agreed-upon penalty, with attorneys free to argue this when Oldfield sentences Lupica on Nov. 21.

For the rape charges, Lupica faces a sentence of life in prison without parole or with parole eligibility after 15 years. He could face additional prison time on the other charges, or those penalties could be run concurrent to the sentences for the rape charges.

Investigation finds Lupica had secret cameras, prosecutor says

Lupica was arrested last May at his Apache Run home in Macedonia after he was secretly indicted on 21 charges.

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Jon Baumoel said at the time that the rape counts involved multiple children under the age of 5.

Baumoel said numerous images of children, both nude and in sex acts, were found on Lupica’s phone. He said the investigation found that Lupica used secret cameras throughout his house to capture these images.

Lupica’s wife had operated a child care business at their home.

Lupica changed his mind about pleading Friday, then changed it again

Lupica initially planned to enter a plea Friday morning, but then changed his mind.

“I'm not going to plead guilty to something I didn’t do, with all due respect,” Lupica said at that hearing.

John Greven, Lupica’s attorney, said he met with Lupica Tuesday afternoon to prepare for trial, and Lupica told him he had changed his mind after talking to his family and praying. Lupica told him he would accept the plea agreement.

Baumoel said the parents of the victims and Macedonia police agreed to the plea deal.

Oldfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the probation department and victim impact statements.

Several of the parents of the children were present during Lupica’s Zoom plea. They did not speak but will be given that opportunity at the sentencing.

Lupica will be a Tier 3 sex offender, which would require him, if he were released from prison, to report his address to the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

