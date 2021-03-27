- By GF Value





The stock of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $12.18 per share and the market cap of $1.9 billion, Macerich Co stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for Macerich Co is shown in the chart below.





Macerich Co Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

The reason we think that Macerich Co stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 3, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here. Furthermore, Macerich Co has an Altman Z-score of -0.12, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Macerich Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Macerich Co's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Macerich Co over the past years:

Story continues

Macerich Co Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Macerich Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $786 million and loss of $1.551 a share. Its operating margin is 11.21%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Macerich Co is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Macerich Co over the past years:

Macerich Co Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Macerich Co is -8.4%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -39.7%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Macerich Co's return on invested capital is 1.04, and its cost of capital is 4.50. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Macerich Co is shown below:

Macerich Co Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

To conclude, Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Macerich Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

