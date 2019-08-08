Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings

Macerich (NYSE: MAC) has one of the most impressive portfolios of retail real estate in the U.S., owning or co-owning dozens of high-traffic malls, mainly in urban areas. In spite of the ongoing retail apocalypse, the vast majority of its properties remain vibrant retail destinations.

Nevertheless, the past year has been one to forget for Macerich shareholders. Shares of the high-end retail REIT have lost nearly half of their value, falling to levels that hadn't been seen since shortly after the Great Recession ended.

MAC Chart More

Macerich Stock Performance, data by YCharts.

Declines in funds from operations (FFO) -- an important earnings-like metric for REITs -- likely drove this wipeout for Macerich stock. However, underlying business trends remain strong, making this look like a great time to buy Macerich stock at a discount.

Digging into FFO trends

Macerich produced FFO per share (excluding unusual items) of approximately $4 in 2015 and 2016. However, FFO per share fell to $3.83 in 2017, missing management's original guidance range of $3.90 to $4.00. It was a similar story in 2018. Macerich initially projected that FFO per share would rebound to between $3.92 and $4.02; instead it fell to $3.73 (or $3.85, excluding one-time costs related to fending off activist investors).

By falling short of its guidance for two consecutive years, Macerich lost a lot of credibility with investors. It also didn't help that the REIT expects adjusted FFO per share to decline again in 2019, this time to a range of $3.50 to $3.58.

However, while the broader headwinds facing retail have contributed to Macerich's weak FFO trends, most of its FFO declines have been driven by one-off items that investors shouldn't be too concerned about. For example, Macerich sold two weaker malls in early 2017, hurting FFO by about $0.06 per share but significantly improving its portfolio quality. Other asset sales have also impacted FFO over the past few years.

People crossing an intersection in front of the Santa Monica Place mall. More

Macerich primarily owns high-traffic malls like Santa Monica Place (pictured). Image source: Macerich.

Looking at 2019 specifically, a change in accounting rules is reducing FFO per share by $0.15. Macerich's initial guidance for the year also anticipated FFO headwinds totaling more than $0.20 per share due to higher interest rates (a trend that has since reversed), reduced lease termination revenue (which is beneficial in the long run), and the timing of asset sale activity. Adjusting for those items, FFO would be returning to growth this year.