Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Macfarlane Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Macfarlane Group had debt of UK£17.7m, up from UK£16.7m in one year. On the flip side, it has UK£4.61m in cash leading to net debt of about UK£13.1m.

How Strong Is Macfarlane Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Macfarlane Group had liabilities of UK£66.8m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£12.8m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£4.61m and UK£49.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£25.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Macfarlane Group has a market capitalization of UK£144.0m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Macfarlane Group has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.84. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 21.5 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Another good sign is that Macfarlane Group has been able to increase its EBIT by 21% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Macfarlane Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.