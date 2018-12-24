Has Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

Assessing Macfarlane Group PLC’s (LON:MACF) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess MACF’s recent performance announced on 30 June 2018 and evaluate these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

How Did MACF’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

MACF’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of UK£8.2m has jumped 27% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 19%, indicating the rate at which MACF is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is only owing to industry tailwinds, or if Macfarlane Group has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Macfarlane Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.5% is below the GB Trade Distributors industry of 7.0%, indicating Macfarlane Group’s are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Macfarlane Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 15% to 15%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 30% to 23% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Macfarlane Group’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Macfarlane Group gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Macfarlane Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



