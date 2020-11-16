Macfarlane Group PLC's (LON:MACF) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Macfarlane Group's (LON:MACF) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Macfarlane Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Macfarlane Group is:

13% = UK£9.5m ÷ UK£72m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Macfarlane Group's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Macfarlane Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. This probably laid the ground for Macfarlane Group's moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Macfarlane Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 6.9%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Macfarlane Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Macfarlane Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Macfarlane Group has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 41% (or a retention ratio of 59%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Macfarlane Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Macfarlane Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings.

