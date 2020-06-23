Which Mach 1 Mustang Would You Buy For Under $40K?

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

If you can't afford a '69 Mach 1 and can't wait for a 2021 Mach 1, these two are affordable options.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will certainly be an exciting vehicle for Mustang enthusiasts, but like an authentic 1969 Mach 1, these Mustangs are sure to command a high price. If you're looking for a high-quality Mach 1 that is equally collectible, then check out this pair of Mustangs from two totally different eras.

With both of these Mustangs priced just under $40,000, which Mach 1 would you choose?

Yes, the 1969-70 Mach 1 body style is the most desirable, but this 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 showed that it could be just as sporty as any other first-gen Mustang. Offered only on the Sportsroof body style, the Mach 1 featured unique graphics, front and rear spoilers and an available Ram Air hood with NACA ducts.

This particular 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 has been fully restored and is a numbers-matching car, and it's powered by the Mach 1's base 302 cubic-inch, four-barrel V8 backed by a C6 automatic transmission. The exterior is painted in Wimbledon White with black stripes with flawless Magnum 500 wheels, and the interior is just as clean. Fleming's Ultimate Garage has this immaculate '71 Mach 1 listed for $38,990, but you can click HERE to make an offer.

Following a 25-year-hiatus, the Mach 1 name returned in limited production for the 2003 and 2004 model years. The 2004 Mach 1 coincided with the Mustang's 40th anniversary, and these cars are all powered by a 4.6-liter V8 rated at 305 horsepower. Most Mach 1s had manual transmissions, and according to the listing, only 1,034 were built with the manual transmission and the Mach 1's exclusive Azure Blue paint job like this one.

What really makes this 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 special is that it has just 4,100 actual miles on it! On top of the low mileage, this Mach 1 has received a handful of tasteful performance upgrades including an upgraded throttle body and cold air aluminum intake. Greg's Classic Auto has this low-mileage '04 Mach 1 listed for $38,000, but you can click HERE to make an offer.

