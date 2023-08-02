Machete attack suspect arrested in Adrian

ADRIAN — Police have arrested a man suspected of attacking two people with a machete last weekend in Adrian.

Jonathan Andrew Gregory, 41, was taken into custody without incident at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Main Street, Adrian police reported.

Several tips were called in, giving officers areas to search for Gregory, police said. Upon contact, he surrendered without incident.

Gregory is lodged at the Lenawee County Jail, pending arraignment in Lenawee County District Court. His arraignment had not been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

"Upon his arrest, he invoked his right to remain silent, and made no statement regarding this incident," police said in a news release.

Gregory is charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Assault with intent to commit murder is punishable by up to life in prison. Assault with a dangerous weapon, or felonious assault, is punishable by up to four years in prison.

Witnesses to the attack told police Gregory entered a homeless camp in the woods east of the Dollar General on North Main Street early Saturday morning and began arguing with people already there. When asked to leave the area, Gregory struck a woman victim on the arm with a machete. When a man came to defend the woman, he also was struck with the machete.

Gregory is a former resident of Tecumseh and is now homeless, Adrian police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any witnesses who have not yet made a statement to police, are asked to contact Officer Jeremy Powers at 517-264-4808 or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

